Blazers get back at Altas

Games Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. – SSC-R vs San Beda

3 p.m. – AU vs JRU

MANILA, Philippines – The College of St. Benilde Blazers went into their game against the University Perpetual Help Altas with one thing in their minds — vengeance.

They served it cold.

“For us, we kind of want to get back at Perpetual for a while now because they kind of eliminated us. We would have made it to the Final Four last season but we went short because of them,” said CSB coach Charles Tiu following their 81-64 smashing of UPHSD in NCAA Season 98 Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Tiu, back in the fold after a one-game absence due to health reasons, was referring to the Blazers’ 76-64 defeat to the Altas in the Season 97 play-in early this year that denied the former of their first Final Four appearance in exactly two decades.

They made sure it didn’t happen again.

“We remember that,” said Tiu.

While Tiu was thinking of revenge, his player Will Gozum is dreaming of a championship, which would be the school’s first since winning its one and only league crown 22 years back if they end up getting the job done this season.

“We just played composed and the team is in the same page because we want to contend for the championship,” said the 22-year-old big man who went on a rampage with 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

It was CSB’s third win that fortified its hold of the solo lead.

It was also made more impressive by this one coming as the Blazers’ second blowout after whitewashing the Lyceum of the Philippines U Pirates, 86-69, last Sept. 11.

It could have been a third had CSB not blown a 26-point advantage versus San Sebastian that ended in a 100-94 win Friday.

“My goal for this team is to improve every game no matter where we play and hopefully we learn from mistakes of the past,” said Tiu.

On this day, CSB had to struggle with its shot in the first half when it led by just a hairline, 33-32.

But it kept at it in the final quarters that it just eventually fell.

“Our shots weren’t falling early. Eventually it did. I wouldn’t take any credit, I would take credit to the players,” said Tiu.

The Altas slipped to 1-2.

The scores:

CSB 81 – Gozum 16, Corteza 15, Nayve 12, Marcos 7, Flores 7, Oczon 6, Pasturan 6, Cullar 2, Sangco 2, Dimayuga 2, Cajucom 2, Davis 2, Mara 2, Carlos 0, Lepalam 0

UPHSD 64 – Barcuma 14, Aurin 13, Nitura 12, Flores 8, Abis 6, Omega 4, Martel 3, Egan 2, Razon 2, Ferreras 0, Cuevas 0, Roque 0

Quarterscores: 13-17; 33-32; 65-42; 81-64