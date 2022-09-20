^

Sports

Asi at 49 just keeps going, going

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
September 20, 2022 | 12:00am
Asi at 49 just keeps going, going
Asi Taulava.
MANILA, Philippines — Asi Taulava, the oldest active player in the PBA, gets to stretch his playing career after injury-hit NLEX elevated him to active status ahead of the Commissioner’s Cup which fires off tomorrow.

It will be the 23rd season in the league for Taulava, 49, who saw action for the Road Warriors in only one game last year.

NLEX interim coach Adonis Tierra said they brought back the 2003 MVP with JR Quiñahan, Anthony Semerad and Philip Paniamogan sidelined by injuries, and Matt Nieto and Paul Varilla placed under health protocols.

“Maganda ini-ensayo niya,” Tierra said of Taulava.

The Road Warriors are embarking on this campaign  minus former head coach Yeng Guiao, who has ended his five-year stint with NLEX and moved back to Rain or Shine.

Tierra is manning the fort while management decides on Guiao’s successor.

Once Taulava plunges into action, he will tie Robert Jaworski’s record for the longest tenure in the PBA at 23 seasons (1975 to 1997). Jaworski was 50 when he retired from the PBA.

