^

Sports

MPBL: Batangas keeps Rizal at bay

Philstar.com
September 13, 2022 | 9:52am
MPBL: Batangas keeps Rizal at bay
Cedrick Ablaza helps avert Batangas collapse.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Batangas City Embassy Chill held off a steady rally by Rizal Xentromall to tally a 68-65 victory on Monday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season Presented by Xtreme at the Bren Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Powered alternately by Cedric Ablaza, John Ray Villanueva, Darwin Lunor, Dawn Ochea and Levi Hernandez, the Batangas Athletics stormed ahead, 44-15, late in the second half.

The Rizal Golden Coolers, however, refused to just roll over and slowly nibbled at the lead behind Laurenz Victoria, Troy Mallillin, Denniel Aguirre and Jordan Rios.

Batangas was still comfortably ahead, 66-51, with 4:59 to go, when Rizal mustered one final push.

With Victoria and Mallillin scoring five each and Rios adding a lay-up, the Golden Coolers threatened at 63-66 with 1:22 to go.

Mallillin then drove in after split charities by Ablaza to make the count 67-65.

Another split free throws by Jeckster Apinan sealed Batangas' 15th win in 16 starts, while pulling down Rizal to 10-6 in the single round-robin elimination phase of the 22-team tournament.

Ablaza wound up with 13 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals, followed by Levi Hernandez with 11 points and five rebounds and Juneric Baloria with 10 points and three rebounds. Apinan could only score seven points but snagged 14 rebounds and dished off five assists on top of two steals.

Rizal got 16 points and seven rebounds from Victoria and 14 points and nine rebounds from Mallillin.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
HD Spikers, Nationals eye No. 4 vs Sealions, Griffins

HD Spikers, Nationals eye No. 4 vs Sealions, Griffins

20 hours ago
Unbeaten Cignal and National University-Sta. Elena try to build up confidence and momentum in preparation for their much awaited...
Sports
fbtw
Goorjian shocked at PBA talent

Goorjian shocked at PBA talent

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Bay Area Dragons head coach Brian Goorjian said yesterday he was shocked at the display of talent, skills and versatility...
Sports
fbtw
Malaysia gains Division A promotion after beating Mongolia in FIBA U18 Women's Asian tiff

Malaysia gains Division A promotion after beating Mongolia in FIBA U18 Women's Asian tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Malaysia earned a Division A promotion after taking the Division B crown with a 64-53 win over Mongolia in the 2022 FIBA U18...
Sports
fbtw

Triumph for Philippine tennis

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Despite the suspension of the Philippine Tennis Association by both International Tennis Federation and Philippine Olympic Committee, the country’s tennis superstar Alex Eala continues to wave the national...
Sports
fbtw
PSC chief upbeat with senators&rsquo; backing of Philippine sports

PSC chief upbeat with senators’ backing of Philippine sports

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission chair Noli Eala on Monday assured Senate Committee on Sports chair Bong Go that they will fulfill...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
MPBL: Batangas keeps Rizal at bay

MPBL: Batangas keeps Rizal at bay

1 hour ago
Batangas City Embassy Chill held off a steady rally by Rizal Xentromall to tally a 68-65 victory on Monday in the OKbet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
LaLiga 2022

LaLiga 2022

By Anthony Suntay | 1 hour ago
LaLiga Santander is back for another exciting season!
Sports
fbtw
Manila Nomads Braves deals Kaya first loss in AIA 7s women&rsquo;s football tourney

Manila Nomads Braves deals Kaya first loss in AIA 7s women’s football tourney

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Manila Nomads Braves scraped past previously undefeated Kaya FC in the AIA 7s Football Tournament Women’s Division 1...
Sports
fbtw

Chiefs to prove worth vs Stags

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Arellano University tries to prove that its opening-day win over host Emilio Aguinaldo College was no fluke while San Sebastian puts in motion its Final Four bid when they two collide today in the 98th NCAA basketball...
Sports
fbtw

Alcaraz nails first Slam, becomes youngest player at No. 1

11 hours ago
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz claimed his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open on Sunday, becoming the youngest man to ascend to the world number one ranking and cementing his status as the poster boy of tennis’...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with