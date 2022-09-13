MPBL: Batangas keeps Rizal at bay

MANILA, Philippines – Batangas City Embassy Chill held off a steady rally by Rizal Xentromall to tally a 68-65 victory on Monday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season Presented by Xtreme at the Bren Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Powered alternately by Cedric Ablaza, John Ray Villanueva, Darwin Lunor, Dawn Ochea and Levi Hernandez, the Batangas Athletics stormed ahead, 44-15, late in the second half.

The Rizal Golden Coolers, however, refused to just roll over and slowly nibbled at the lead behind Laurenz Victoria, Troy Mallillin, Denniel Aguirre and Jordan Rios.

Batangas was still comfortably ahead, 66-51, with 4:59 to go, when Rizal mustered one final push.

With Victoria and Mallillin scoring five each and Rios adding a lay-up, the Golden Coolers threatened at 63-66 with 1:22 to go.

Mallillin then drove in after split charities by Ablaza to make the count 67-65.

Another split free throws by Jeckster Apinan sealed Batangas' 15th win in 16 starts, while pulling down Rizal to 10-6 in the single round-robin elimination phase of the 22-team tournament.

Ablaza wound up with 13 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals, followed by Levi Hernandez with 11 points and five rebounds and Juneric Baloria with 10 points and three rebounds. Apinan could only score seven points but snagged 14 rebounds and dished off five assists on top of two steals.

Rizal got 16 points and seven rebounds from Victoria and 14 points and nine rebounds from Mallillin.