Guiao returns to Rain or Shine

Philstar.com
September 5, 2022 | 10:44am
Guiao returns to Rain or Shine
MANILA, Philippines – Yeng Guiao has retaken the coaching reins at Rain or Shine, the team announced Monday.

The veteran PBA coach recently left NLEX after not deciding to renew his contract with the Road Warriors.

Guiao spent five season as the Elasto Painters’ coach, steering the team to two PBA championships (2012 Governors’ Cup and 2016 Commissioners’ Cup).

He replaces Chris Gavina at Rain or Shine.

