Guiao returns to Rain or Shine

MANILA, Philippines – Yeng Guiao has retaken the coaching reins at Rain or Shine, the team announced Monday.

JUST IN: Homecoming for coach Yeng Guiao as he reunites with former team Rain or Shine, the team announced today.



Guiao last week just parted ways with NLEX.



He was the last coach to steer ROS to PBA championship in 2016.@PhilippineStar@StarSportsHub@PhilstarNews — John Bryan Ulanday (@bryanulanday) September 5, 2022

The veteran PBA coach recently left NLEX after not deciding to renew his contract with the Road Warriors.

Guiao spent five season as the Elasto Painters’ coach, steering the team to two PBA championships (2012 Governors’ Cup and 2016 Commissioners’ Cup).

He replaces Chris Gavina at Rain or Shine.