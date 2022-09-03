Why Yeng Guiao parted ways with NLEX

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran PBA coach Yeng Guiao left the NLEX Road Warriors fold on Friday, resigning from his post after handling the team for six years.

After initially holding back on an official statement about his departure, Guiao was able to make his position clear on Saturday in a guesting with newly minted Philippine Sports Commission Chairperson Noli Eala.

Related Stories Guiao, NLEX part ways

Prefacing his interview on Eala's Power & Play with messages of thanks to the NLEX organization, Guiao explained the decision to move away from the Road Warriors.

"The main reason is, I feel marami pa akong pwedeng icontribute sa coaching. But the problem there was the opportunity [NLEX] were giving me was to be part of their corporate set up," said Guiao, who said that he considered it mightily.

"Napakaganda naman 'nung offer nila, napakaganda. It was very tempting," he continued.

But Guiao said that it was difficult to leave coaching, as he felt that there was much still to do and accomplish.

"Accepting that offer, it would mean na parang lalayo ako sa coaching eh ayoko pa naman. Ang tingin ko makakapagcontribute pa ako," said Guiao, who also served as Gilas Pilipinas' head coach for some time during his tenure with NLEX.

"Actually ang feeling ko mas magaling ako magcoach ngayon kesa nung una akong dumating sa NLEX, with the six years of experience, going to the World Cup, going to the Asian Games," he added.

Still eager to continue passing the baton in hoops, Guiao said there is no plans to put down his clipboard just yet, even if there aren't any clear images on where he's headed next.

"'Pag tumigil ako [sa coaching], mawawala 'yun. Baka 'di ko na maishare sa iba," said Guiao.