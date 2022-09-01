Returning finalist Leylah Fernandez suffers early exit in US Open

Leylah Fernandez of Canada serves against Liudmila Samsonova in their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — No dream runs this time in the Flushing Meadows for Canada's Leylah Fernandez as she exited the US Open in the second round on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Fernandez, of Filipino and Ecuadorian descent, was a finalist in last year's edition following a string of upsets over ranked opponents including then-reigning champion Naomi Osaka.

Seeded 14th in this year's tournament, Fernandez stumbled against Ludmilla Samsonova in two sets, 3-6, 6(3)-7, failing to replicate her unlikely run to the championship round.

Defending champion Emma Raducanu, meanwhile, exited the tiff in just the opening round on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila).

This means that both netters from last year's final have been booted out of the tournament early.

Fernandez tried to keep her bid alive as she traded blows with Samsonova in the second set, 6-6.

But the Russian bucked a 0-2 start by Fernandez to string together a 7-1 run to come away with the victory.

The Canadian was forced into a backhand error by her foe to give the match to Samsonova.

Meanwhile, the likes of Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, and Belinda Bencic remain in the running for the women's singles crown.