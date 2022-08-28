Sotto pumped to win one at home

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas young star Kai Sotto expects the Nationals to emerge from their loss to Lebanon stronger and fiercer as they defend home ground against visiting Saudi Arabia tomorrow.

“You already know we (are) coming back stronger,” Sotto posted on Instagram a day after Gilas yielded an 85-81 defeated to the Cedars in a “winnable” road game in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Beirut, where it was undone by 21 errors.

Sotto and his teammates led by Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson quickly shift their focus to the next gig against the Saudis in front of basketball-loving countrymen at the MOA Arena.

“One for our home. Let’s get it Pilipinas!!” said Sotto hours after the Gilas contingent’s arrival from Lebanon yesterday.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto drew props from Clarkson himself after delivering 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in the fight against Lebanon, the silver medalists of the last FIBA Asia Cup.

“Kai’s been great. Happy to see him continue to grow,” Clarkson said of the 20-year-old slotman, whom he set up for a pair of alley-oop dunks that made the highlight reels of the game.

Clarkson, Gilas’ designated naturalized player, is slated to make his much-anticipated maiden outing in Manila in the 7 p.m. Group E matchup with the Saudis, who themselves are coming off an 80-65 beating from New Zealand in Dammam.

Meanwhile, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) commended the current crop of Gilas for “a strong showing in the first game they played together on the international stage.”

“They played at a high level, displaying talent, aggressiveness, an improved defensive mindset and a lot of heart in never giving up until the very end against one of FIBA’s toughest teams,” the SBP said.

The federation noted this augurs well in the overall goal of being competitive in the actual World Cup next year.

“The team’s chemistry and cohesiveness will only continue to improve the more they play together,” the SBP said.

“We believe our team will use this experience to compete even more fiercely come the 2023 World Cup. We remain committed to supporting and harnessing the potential of this team so we can win against the best,” it added.