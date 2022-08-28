Makati FC vies in JSSL Singapore 7s

MANILA, Philippines — Makati FC is set to leave for Singapore on Sept. 1 to compete for the JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s.

Making its first overseas competition during the pandemic, Makati FC will be the biggest Philippine delegation to parade teams in six age groups.

The 2022 edition will be held from Sept. 2 to 4, where it will feature 11 categories for boys aged six to 16, and four for girls aged 10, 12, 14 and 16.

In the event’s most recent competition in 2019, Makati FC fielded 10 age groups teams – then the biggest delegation in the tournament.

Makati FC has won the Paul Parker overall champion trophy in 2018 and emerged triumphant in the boys U10, U13, and girls U16 since they joined the league in 2016.

The youth teams of Tottenham Hotspur FC, Valencia CF, JSSL FC, Melbourne City FC, Bangkok United and Johor Darul Ta’zim are also all set to compete in the tournament’s comeback.

Philippine Airlines will be the official partner of Makati FC for their international tournaments this year.

Makati FC has played a very important role in developing young football athletes in Philippines since 1976, as Tomas Lozano, a former Real Madrid FC player, pioneered youth football in the country.