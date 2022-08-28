Beware of Saudi

Gilas hosts Saudi Arabia in the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window at the MOA Arena tomorrow night and fans are expecting a treat with NBA guard Jordan Clarkson leading the charge. But while coach Chot Reyes is gunning for a big win, he’s not taking Saudi lightly.

In the qualifying series, Saudi has beaten tough Jordan once and SEA Games gold medalist Indonesia twice. Saudi’s a scrappy team that doesn’t give up. But the Saudis are undersized with 6-9 center Muhammad Almarwani, 33, the only tower in the lineup. His teammates are 6-5 and under. Six Gilas players stand at least 6-5 with 7-3 Kai Sotto the lighthouse in the cast.

Saudi didn’t do badly against Lebanon in the first of two qualifying meetings, bowing by 13 in an 81-68 battle. Lebanon’s Ali Haidar had 23 points and Wael Arakji 15 but the Cedars couldn’t blow out the Saudis who were down by three at the half. In their second encounter, Lebanon was dominant, 90-60. Saudi is coming off an 80-65 loss to New Zealand. Missing for the Gilas outing is 6-10 center Mohammed Alsuwailem, averaging 10.8 points and 10.5 rebounds in the qualifiers. He would’ve faced off against Sotto and Japeth Aguilar in the middle.

Saudi’s top scorers are Almarwani, his younger brother Mathna, Khalid Abdel Gabar and Musab Tariq Kadi. Against New Zealand, Gabar compiled 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 35:27 minutes while Mathna scored 16 points, including two triples, in 31:08 minutes. Kadi, a 6-5 power forward, collected seven points and seven boards in 30:02 minutes. The Almarwanis’ father was the Saudi team captain more than 25 years ago so there is basketball heritage in their bloodline. Gabar, a six-foot guard, took 15 field goal attempts and Mathna 14 in the New Zealand game. Together, they accounted for 45 percent of Saudi’s total shots from the floor. Gilas will know whom to mark tomorrow.

Last Thursday’s 85-81 loss to Lebanon was a heartbreaker for Gilas. The Philippines committed 21 turnovers to Lebanon’s nine and the extra possessions allowed the home team 15 more field goal tries, 70-55. If only Gilas had five less turnovers, Lebanon could’ve lost. Gilas shot at a higher clip, 43.6 to 37.1 percent but Lebanon made up for it in volume and more three-point connections, 11 to six. “The turnovers were due to unfamiliarity,” said Reyes. “A little more practice and we would’ve beaten the best team in Asia today at their homecourt.” Lebanon finished second to Australia, losing the final by two points, in the recent FIBA Asia Cup. Although Australia plays in the FIBA Asia Cup, it represents Oceania in the Olympics.

Gilas lost to Lebanon by 15 in the FIBA Asia Cup and last Thursday, the Cedars unveiled two pillars who didn’t face the Philippines in Jakarta – 6-9 Ali Haidar and 6-2 Amir Saoud. Arakji got away with 24 points, as expected, with Saoud delivering 17 in 20:34 minutes and Haidar contributing 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 32:34 minutes. Despite the surprises and a loud homecrowd, the Philippines fought furiously to nearly topple the FIBA Asia Cup runner-up.