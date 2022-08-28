^

Sports

Beware of Saudi

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
August 28, 2022 | 12:00am

Gilas hosts Saudi Arabia in the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window at the MOA Arena tomorrow night and fans are expecting a treat with NBA guard Jordan Clarkson leading the charge. But while coach Chot Reyes is gunning for a big win, he’s not taking Saudi lightly.

In the qualifying series, Saudi has beaten tough Jordan once and SEA Games gold medalist Indonesia twice. Saudi’s a scrappy team that doesn’t give up. But the Saudis are undersized with 6-9 center Muhammad Almarwani, 33, the only tower in the lineup. His teammates are 6-5 and under. Six Gilas players stand at least 6-5 with 7-3 Kai Sotto the lighthouse in the cast.

Saudi didn’t do badly against Lebanon in the first of two qualifying meetings, bowing by 13 in an 81-68 battle. Lebanon’s Ali Haidar had 23 points and Wael Arakji 15 but the Cedars couldn’t blow out the Saudis who were down by three at the half. In their second encounter, Lebanon was dominant, 90-60. Saudi is coming off an 80-65 loss to New Zealand. Missing for the Gilas outing is 6-10 center Mohammed Alsuwailem, averaging 10.8 points and 10.5 rebounds in the qualifiers. He would’ve faced off against Sotto and Japeth Aguilar in the middle.

Saudi’s top scorers are Almarwani, his younger brother Mathna, Khalid Abdel Gabar and Musab Tariq Kadi. Against New Zealand, Gabar compiled 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 35:27 minutes while Mathna scored 16 points, including two triples, in 31:08 minutes. Kadi, a 6-5 power forward, collected seven points and seven boards in 30:02 minutes. The Almarwanis’ father was the Saudi team captain more than 25 years ago so there is basketball heritage in their bloodline. Gabar, a six-foot guard, took 15 field goal attempts and Mathna 14 in the New Zealand game. Together, they accounted for 45 percent of Saudi’s total shots from the floor. Gilas will know whom to mark tomorrow.

Last Thursday’s 85-81 loss to Lebanon was a heartbreaker for Gilas. The Philippines committed 21 turnovers to Lebanon’s nine and the extra possessions allowed the home team 15 more field goal tries, 70-55. If only Gilas had five less turnovers, Lebanon could’ve lost. Gilas shot at a higher clip, 43.6 to 37.1 percent but Lebanon made up for it in volume and more three-point connections, 11 to six. “The turnovers were due to unfamiliarity,” said Reyes. “A little more practice and we would’ve beaten the best team in Asia today at their homecourt.” Lebanon finished second to Australia, losing the final by two points, in the recent FIBA Asia Cup. Although Australia plays in the FIBA Asia Cup, it represents Oceania in the Olympics.

Gilas lost to Lebanon by 15 in the FIBA Asia Cup and last Thursday, the Cedars unveiled two pillars who didn’t face the Philippines in Jakarta – 6-9 Ali Haidar and 6-2 Amir Saoud. Arakji got away with 24 points, as expected, with Saoud delivering 17 in 20:34 minutes and Haidar contributing 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 32:34 minutes. Despite the surprises and a loud homecrowd, the Philippines fought furiously to nearly topple the FIBA Asia Cup runner-up.

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto's 36ers to face NBA's Thunder, Suns in NBL preseason

Sotto's 36ers to face NBA's Thunder, Suns in NBL preseason

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
This is the first time the 36ers will play against an NBA team in three years after facing the Utah Jazz in preseason games...
Sports
fbtw
SMB's June Mar Fajardo brushes off 20-20 game, physicality in chase for PBA title

SMB's June Mar Fajardo brushes off 20-20 game, physicality in chase for PBA title

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Finishing with 27 points and 27 rebounds, Fajardo was the key factor to SMB's 108-100 overtime win over TNT. 
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson rues missing shots in Gilas endgame vs Lebanon

Clarkson rues missing shots in Gilas endgame vs Lebanon

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Clarkson, who dazzled with a 27-point outing in his first game back with Gilas since 2018, said there were opportunities late...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player Williams pleads guilty in $5M health fraud scheme

Ex-NBA player Williams pleads guilty in $5M health fraud scheme

13 hours ago
Williams, who played for the New Jersey Nets and Houston Rockets, was one of 18 ex-NBA players charged in the elaborate fraud...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs maul Tams to rule Filoil cagefest

Bulldogs maul Tams to rule Filoil cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
The Bulldogs capped off a magnificent 11-0 campaign behind the leadership of ace guard John Lloyd Clemente, who has been hailed...
Sports
fbtw
Latest

Philippines U18 squad eyes 5th place

By John Bryan Ulanday | 51 minutes ago
Gilas Pilipinas U18 faces host Iran in the battle for fifth place today with hopes of taking home a decent consolation after missing the semifinals in the FIBA U18 Asian Championship at Azadi Basketball Hall in...
Sports
fbtw

Pampanga stretches MPBL win streak

51 minutes ago
Streaking Pampanga silenced Bacoor in the last three minutes and pulled off a 70-58 victory in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season last Friday at the Strike Gymnasium in Bacoor, Ca...
Sports
fbtw

Bulldogs complete perfect run

By John Bryan Ulanday | 51 minutes ago
National U tamed Far Eastern U, 56-46, and completed a perfect championship run in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
Sports
fbtw

Makati FC vies in JSSL Singapore 7s

51 minutes ago
Makati FC is set to leave for Singapore on Sept. 1 to compete for the JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s.
Sports
fbtw

Beware of Saudi

By Joaquin M. Henson | 51 minutes ago
Gilas hosts Saudi Arabia in the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window at the MOA Arena tomorrow night and fans are expecting a treat with NBA guard Jordan Clarkson leading the charge. But while coach Chot...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with