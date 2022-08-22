^

Azkals Development Team routs Maharlika 4-0 in PFL

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 22, 2022 | 2:10pm
MANILA, Philippines – It was as hoped.

With a full lineup and a bit more training (two weeks after their PFL opener), the Azkals Development Team crushed Maharlika Manila FC, 4-nil, last Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Andres Aldeguer, who missed the ADT’s opening day — a 1-nil loss to Kaya — made his presence felt with his attacking intent.

The ADT thoroughly outplayed Maharlika as they dominated ball possession (60-40%), had more shots (23-12), shots on target (9-5) and chances created (14-11).

Aldeguer opened the scoring when he took a forward pass from captain Stephan Schrock then attempted to play it to teammate Chester Pabualan. Maharlika defender Lawrence Baguio blocked the ball but it rolled back to Aldeguer, who fired it into the first post for the opening goal. 

The ADT got an insurance goal in the second half when Dominick Tom slotted in a pass from Dennis Chung after Maharlika’s keeper spilled the ball off a free kick.

ADT captain Stephan Schrock joined the scoring parade when he knocked in a shot off a poor clearance by Maharlika. 

Pabualan’s free kick found the net to close out the scoring for the ADT. 

The ADT’s win saw them even their record to 1-1 while Maharlika plummeted to 0-3 in the new PFL season.

The ADT takes on league-leading United City while Maharlika battles Kaya on Sunday, August 28.

