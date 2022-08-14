Undermanned Cignal storms back vs PLDT to win PVL battle for third

MANILA, Philippines — The Cignal HD Spikers turned back sister team PLDT High Speed Hitters to claim bronze in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference, 17-25, 20-25, 27-25, 25-22, 15-5, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

Undermanned and staring at a 0-2 hole, the no quit HD Spikers were able to claw back into the picture for their second straight third place finish in the PVL.

Despite missing the services of Ces Molina and Riri Meneses due to health and safety protocols, Cignal leaned on Rachel Anne Daquis, Jerrili Malabanan, and the serving prowess of Gel Cayuna to shock their sister team.

In the winner-take-all fifth set, Cayuna fired off multiple aces to lead Cignal to a 6-0 start.

The hot start proved to be the back breaker for PLDT as they could not get any momentum back any more.

Rachel Anne Daquis converted on the match point to give her team the podium finish.

In the third set, Cignal fought back from a deficit, 12-18, to take the extended frame, 27-25.

The hard-fought victory shifted the energy of the game to Cignal's side.

Daquis took player of the game honors with 16 points.