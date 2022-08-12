^

Eagles fly high in WUB

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
August 12, 2022 | 12:00am
Eagles fly high in WUB
The Ateneo Blue Eagles have joined the pocket tournament in Japan as part of their preperations for UAAP Season 85.
MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo fended off host Tokai University of Japan, 68-59, and became the inaugural champion of the World University Basketball Series yesterday at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Dave Ildefonso showed the way with 12 markers as the Blue Eagles completed a sweet sweep of the four-team tournament under a single-round robin format.

With the help of new recruits Kai Balunggay and Paul Garcia, Ateneo previously defeated Indonesia’s Universitas Pelita Harapan (UPH), 125-39, and Chinese Taipei’s National Chengchi University (NCCU), 88-78.

Ateneo’s 86-point trashing of UPH ballooned its winning average to a whopping 35 points, announcing its return to action with a bang after a tough defeat in the UAAP two months ago.

