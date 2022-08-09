^

Sports

Frayna, Mordido win as Philippines on verge of best ever Chess Olympiad campaign

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 9, 2022 | 3:03pm
Frayna, Mordido win as Philippines on verge of best ever Chess Olympiad campaign
Janelle Mae Frayna.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Janelle Mae Frayna and Kylen Joy Mordido continued their stellar play as they powered the Philippines to a 3-1 bashing of bitter rival Vietnam and on the brink of claiming its best finish in the World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India.

Frayna dumped fellow Woman Grandmaster Vo Thi Kim Phung on board one while Mordido, who is seeking to become the country’s second WGM next to the former, turned the table on Woman FIDE Master Nguyen Thien Ngan on board four to seal the Filipinas’ first Olympiad win over the Vietnamese in recent memory.

Woman International Master Marie Antoinette San Diego provided the other win at the expense of WIM Bach Ngoc Thuy Duong on board three while WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda succumbed to WGM Nguyen Thi Mai Hung on board two.

The country will seek to complete its dream feat with a victory over 14th seed Cuba in the 11th and final round at press time.

A win will eclipse the country’s two previous best performances — 22nd in Thessaloniki, Greece in 1988 when powerhouse countries Soviet Union and Yugoslavia were still one countries and 26th in Turin, Italy in 2006 when the two nations dissolved into multiple republics.

As it is, the Filipinas had already beaten their effort from the last over-the-board staging of the biennial meet in Batumi, Georgia four years ago — a forgettable 67th-place.

“Apart from beating Vietnam, a team that always beat us previous Olympiad encounters, we’ve already surpassed our performance last time in 2018 in Batumi,” said national women’s squad coach GM Jayson Gonzales.

“But of course, we’re dreaming of posting our best finish here,” he added.

And it was because of the prolific duo of Frayna and Mordido, who both have six points apiece and in the top 20 overall in their respective boards.

Meanwhile, the Filipinos routed the Guatemalans, 4-0, to move up to an 18-nation tie at 41st spot with 12 points.

If the country could beat a favored Norway, a nation led by reigning world classical champion Magnus Carlsen, in the final round, it would improve on a 39th-place performance the last time.

CHESS

CHESS OLYMPIAD

CHESS OLYMPICS

JANELLE MAE FRAYNA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After Durant ultimatum, NBA Nets owner backs Nash, Marks

After Durant ultimatum, NBA Nets owner backs Nash, Marks

6 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai backed head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks after reports of a them-or-me ultimatum...
Sports
fbtw

Black: It’s not over yet

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Meralco coach Norman Black’s faith in the Bolts remains strong as they plot to climb out of their 2-1 deficit and get the job done against San Miguel Beer in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series.
Sports
fbtw
Mike Tyson slams 'slave master' Hulu series for 'stealing' life story

Mike Tyson slams 'slave master' Hulu series for 'stealing' life story

6 hours ago
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has accused an unauthorized television drama of stealing his life story, comparing...
Sports
fbtw
A star is born as Tom Kim secures maiden PGA Tour title at Wyndham Championship

A star is born as Tom Kim secures maiden PGA Tour title at Wyndham Championship

5 hours ago
Korea’s Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour and cemented his rising star stature in...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine women's team comes up short vs Hungary in Chess Olympiad

Philippine women's team comes up short vs Hungary in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippine women’s team came close to stunning heavily favored Hungary and barging into the top 10 but blew its...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Hidily Diaz to strut wares at National Open Championships

Hidily Diaz to strut wares at National Open Championships

By Joey Villar | 42 minutes ago
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo will see action to the Smart-Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas National...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines wants to participate in all esports events in 2022 Asian Games

Philippines wants to participate in all esports events in 2022 Asian Games

By Michelle Lojo | 49 minutes ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino urged the Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO) to...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Nueva Ecija posts 13th straight victory; GenSan, Rizal win

MPBL: Nueva Ecija posts 13th straight victory; GenSan, Rizal win

1 hour ago
Pacesetter Nueva Ecija met stiff resistance from Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines before pulling off its 13th straight win...
Sports
fbtw
US Women's Amateur golf: Abelar fights back to save 72, but Arejola, Malixi waver

US Women's Amateur golf: Abelar fights back to save 72, but Arejola, Malixi waver

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Nicole Abelar put up a big backside charge to salvage a one-under 72 and get into the early mix of things. But Tomi Arejola...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena misses podium in Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix

Obiena misses podium in Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
World Championship bronze medalist EJ Obiena a missed a podium finish following a disappointing performance in the Hungarian...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with