PCAP 3rd Conference to open with Over the Board Chess in Pasig

MANILA, Philippines – After nearly two years of online chess, the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines will kick off its opening day for the third conference — the Open Conference — in September with Over the Board (OTB) games.

The games will be held in Pasig City, home of the newly minted Wesley So Cup champions, the Pasig King Pirates with city mayor Vico Sotto as the guest.

The date and the Pasig City venue will be announced in due time as the PCAP leadership is working on many details, including board and lodging for all the players.

Philstar.com learned that all teams will be flying to Manila to participate in what will be a three-day chess festival.

Aside from the traditional opening, there will be exhibition matches, clinics, meet-and-greet activities, as well as the awarding of the second conference winners and awardees.

“We believe this will be a great way for PCAP to start the third conference as well as to end the year,” said Commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria. “We cannot continuously hold OTB games because of the logistical and financial concerns. But this once, it will be good for the league as well as the teams to all be in one place. No more internet problems at least during the opening weekend.”

While not all team members are based in the Philippines, the players residing outside the country will still compete in online chess.

The Open Conference will also see the participation of foreign guest teams who will join the fray in the second round. The first round of the competition is a single round robin affair with only the top squads advancing to the second round and third rounds that include the guest squads.

The defending Open Conference champions are the San Juan Predators.