DLSU great Ritualo looks forward to coaching challenge in LSGH

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 30, 2022 | 3:46pm
MANILA, Philippines — One of the greatest players in the history of La Salle basketball will get his baptism of fire as head coach.

Florendo “Renren” Ritualo Jr, who led the Green Archers to a four-peat from 1998-2001 is now coaching the La Salle Greenhills Greenies.

“I am happy to be given this opportunity to coach the high school team of La Salle,” Ritualo told Philstar.com.

Ritualo played for the San Beda Red Cubs in high school and was a part of a NCAA Juniors champion squad where he was declared as co-MVP with teammate Jenkins Mesina in 1996.

“Yes, this is my first head coaching experience,” pointed out Ritualo. “Previously, I was one of Franz Pumaren’s assistant coaches in Adamson and also handled the Soaring Falcons’ Team B.”

“I learned a lot from my time assisting Coach Franz,” shared Renren. “Coaching is different from playing. It’s a different perspective. I learned a lot of terms of preparation. I hope to bring that with me to LSGH.”

The Greenies won their first ever NCAA Juniors crown during the 2017-18 season under coach Marvin Bienvenida whose players included Joel Cagulangan, Inand Fornillos, Joshua Marcos, Jacob Lao, RC Calimag, Joshua David and Laid Lepalam. 

Ritualo said that he has yet to meet the current batch of Greenies players. 

“The first challenge is getting to know the players and what they can do,” said Ritualo. “I need to gain their trust and build relationships with them.”

According to Ritualo, he is eyeing Mac Cuan, Jay-R Aquino, and Migs Bustos to join him in his coaching staff for NCAA Season 98.

