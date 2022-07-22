^

Sports

PBA honors Filipinas for AFF win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 22, 2022 | 12:32pm
PBA honors Filipinas for AFF win
Members of the Filipinas and representatives from the Philippine Football Federation are honored during halftime of the PBA Philippine Cup game between the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA on Thursday joined the rest of the nation in celebrating the Philippine women's national football team's recent win in the AFF Women's Championship.

During halftime of Thursday's game between the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings and the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, Asia's oldest professional hoops league honored the Filipinas for their historic feat, which marked the first time a Philippine football team was crowned champions in Southeast Asia.

The team, represented by Shai Del Campo, Hali Long, Sara Eggesvik, Alyssa Ube, Inna Palacios and Katrina Guillou, were commended in front of the crowd at Smart Araneta Coliseum where they were invited as guests of honor.

The PBA gave a special trophy to the team and also gifted them with official PBA balls.

Also present in the event were PFF representatives Cedelf Tupas, Ceres Lina and Belay Fernando-Dela Cruz.

No less than PBA commissioner Willie Marcial presented the award to the Filipinas.

The Filipinas beat Thailand, 3-0, in the final last Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium to claim the title of being the best football team in the region.

They are also heading to the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

In May, the team likewise notched its first podium finish in the SEA Games since 1985.

