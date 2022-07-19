^

Quizon to defend title in Chess Infinitum rapid tiff

Philstar.com
July 19, 2022 | 10:07am
Quizon to defend title in Chess Infinitum rapid tiff
Daniel Quizon.
Businessworld / Daniel Quizon Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines – International Master Daniel Quizon will defend his title in the Chess Infinitum Invitational Rapid Tournament 3rd Edition at the SM Sucat Building B in Paranaque City on Sunday.

Grandmaster Darwin Laylo and inaugural champion Sherwin Tiu are seeing action along with Vince Duane Pascual, Jerome Villanueva, Mark Gerald Reyes, Godfrey Villamor, Jeth Romy Morado, Jhanus Mirano, Joshua Michael Yongco, Riel Perocho, Meratz Respecia, Quirlex Quinones and Christian Arroyo in this event organized by International Master Roderick Nava of Kamatyas Chess Club, sponsored by sportsman and businessman Boojie Lim.

The 15 minutes plus 5 seconds increment time control format will offer P15,000, P10,000, P7,500, P5,000 and P2,000 for the first, second third, fourth and fifth placers. The sixth to 10th placers will receive P1,000 each, 11th to 20th placers will earn P700 each, while the 20th to 30th placers will bring home P500 each.

