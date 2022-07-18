^

Sports

Backside binge lifts Smith to British Open throne

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 18, 2022 | 4:08pm
Backside binge lifts Smith to British Open throne
Australia's Cameron Smith kisses the Claret Jug, the trophy for the Champion golfer of the year after winning the 150th British Open Golf Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland on July 17, 2022. Australia's Cameron Smith claimed his first major title on Sunday after a stunning final round of 64 saw him win the 150th British Open at St Andrews by a one-stroke margin.
Andy Buchanan / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Five months after winning the Players Championship on a streak of birdies, Cameron Smith flashed his flair for birdie-binges again Sunday (Monday, Manila time) to nail his first major championship at the home of golf.

That he snatched the crown by one over halfway co-joint leader Cameron Young of the US behind a stirring backside charge en route to a closing solid 64, spoke well of the caliber of a player who kept on drilling birdies after birdies from varied ranges — five in row from No. 10 — to overhaul what had seemed to be a huge four-stroke deficit off third joint leaders Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland in Scotland. 

“To win an Open championship in itself is probably going to be a golfer’s highlight in their career. To do it around St. Andrews, I think, is just unbelievable,” said the 28-year-old ace from Brisbane in hot Queensland.

Mind-boggling was his birdie splurge to spike his backside run. While McIlroy and Hovland — and, perhaps, majority of the rest of the contenders, struggled to even set up decent birdie opportunities on St. Andrews’ Old Course’s sloping surface, Smith hacked out superb short iron and wedge shots. He even fired from the roughs, to within birdie ranges, and rolled in putts that kept on dropping, the last on the drivable No. 18 that stymied Young’s equally fiery rally — actually a closing eagle.

Smith, who also rattled off a pair of four-birdie runs to snatch the Players Championship crown — also by one over India’s Anirban Lahiri — at Sawgrass last March, pooled a 268 total worth $2.5 million, edging Young, who assembled a 269 on a 65 while McIlroy settled for third with a 270 after a 70.

Hovland, who posted back-to-back 66s to force a tie with McIlroy after 54 holes, hit just one birdie on shaky driving and shakier approach shots and putting, limping with a 74 and slipping to joint fourth at 274 with Tommy Fleetwood, who battled back with a 67.

Earlier, Filipino-American Justin delos Santos floundered with a 74 in a disheartening finish to what had been an inspiring major debut. He missed completing a remarkable major campaign with a disastrous triple bogey on the par-5 14th and though he hit two birdies, he fumbled with a frontside bogey to end up with a 74 after a 71-73-70.

From joint 55th, the 26-year-old delos Santos tumbled to a share of 74th but still pocketed $31,638 (P1.8 million).

Meanwhile, Yuto Katsuragawa rallied with a 69 while Kim Joo Hyung carded a 71 as they tied for 47th at 283. Each received $40,100.

BRITISH OPEN

CAMERON SMITH

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Obiena flagged by US Immigration

Obiena flagged by US Immigration

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
World No. 6 pole vaulter EJ Obiena was detained by US Department of Homeland Security agents for over 12 hours on suspicion...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas falls vs New Zealand, faces Japan in FIBA Asia Cup KO game

Gilas falls vs New Zealand, faces Japan in FIBA Asia Cup KO game

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas faltered in their FIBA Asia Cup clash against New Zealand, 92-75, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday.
Sports
fbtw
AFF champs Filipinas vow to put on a show in World Cup

AFF champs Filipinas vow to put on a show in World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Hours after beating Thailand 3-nil in the final at Rizal Memorial Stadium on Sunday, Annis said that the regional tiff can...
Sports
fbtw
History-making Fraser-Pryce bags fifth 100m title; US wins 4 crowns

History-making Fraser-Pryce bags fifth 100m title; US wins 4 crowns

5 hours ago
Jamaica's Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce made history Sunday (Monday, Manila time) as she bagged a fifth world 100m title, as Team...
Sports
fbtw
Sweet payback: Filipinas blank Thais 3-0 to claim historic AFF Women's Championship crown

Sweet payback: Filipinas blank Thais 3-0 to claim historic AFF Women's Championship crown

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
The Philippine women's national football team are the winners of the AFF Women's Championship for the first time ever after...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Fan favorite Flanigan basking on glory after Filipinas&rsquo; AFF Women's title run

Fan favorite Flanigan basking on glory after Filipinas’ AFF Women's title run

By Luisa Morales | 51 minutes ago
After successfully helping her team bring home the trophy, the 17-year-old rising star said she had fed off the energy of...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Cone relishes NBA Summer League learnings

Ginebra's Cone relishes NBA Summer League learnings

By John Bryan Ulanday | 53 minutes ago
Decorated mentor Tim Cone could not be grateful enough for his NBA Summer League stint for the Miami Heat with hopes of instilling...
Sports
fbtw
Four nations vie to host Asian Cup after China withdrawal

Four nations vie to host Asian Cup after China withdrawal

1 hour ago
Australia, South Korea, Qatar and Indonesia are bidding to stage the 2023 Asian Cup after China withdrew citing the COVID-19...
Sports
fbtw
Another 'Hidilyn heir' rises: Colonia cops 3 medals in Asian Youth weightlifting tourney

Another 'Hidilyn heir' rises: Colonia cops 3 medals in Asian Youth weightlifting tourney

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
There will be no shortage of potential heirs or heiresses to Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz as the supremo of Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Army eyes follow-up win, clashes with Choco Mucho

Army eyes follow-up win, clashes with Choco Mucho

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Army Black Mamba tries to prove its last victory was no fluke while Choco Mucho hopes to bounce back from a recent defea...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with