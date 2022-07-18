^

Army eyes follow-up win, clashes with Choco Mucho

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 18, 2022 | 1:49pm
Army eyes follow-up win, clashes with Choco Mucho
Jovelyn Gonzaga, in a clash with Cignal's Rachel Anne Daquis in a recent match, sets out for another big game against Choco Mucho.
Games Tuesday
(Filoil Ecooil Centre)
2:30 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Army
5:30 p.m. – PLDT vs Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – Army Black Mamba tries to prove its last victory was no fluke while Choco Mucho hopes to bounce back from a recent defeat as the two collide Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Filoil Ecooil Centre.

The Lady Troopers stole the thunder from the big guns after they shocked the Petro Gazz Angels, this year’s Open Conference runners up, with a 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23 triumph Thursday to improve to 1-1.

And the Kungfu Reyes-mentored Army side is hoping to follow it up with another win against a Choco Mucho club coming off a heartbreaking 24-26, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-11 setback to Cignal also last Thursday.

Game time is at 2:30 p.m.

Jovelyn Gonzaga has been living up to her monicker as the “Bionic Ilonga” after she sprayed 23 hits while presiding over her team’s floor defense with 23 digs in that stunner over Petro Gazz.

Kat Tolentino, for her part, will carry the Flying Titans anew following her 31-point explosion — a conference-high — in that stinging defeat.

Popular setter Deanna Wong will also try to take the spotlight in the game that came a day after she turned 24 years old.

PLDT likewise shoots for a second win in three starts while Petro Gazz desperately aims for a breakthrough triumph after three straight defeats as the two tackle each other at 5:30 p.m.

The Power Hitters absorbed their first setback at the hands of the mighty Creamline Cool Smashers, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21, Saturday but should bounce back strong against the Angels, who remained winless in two outings.

