Making inroads in 3x3

When the PBA opened its first 3x3 season last November, a key goal was to support SBP’s program in growing the Olympic sport and developing a competitive pool that could bring the country back to basketball in the Summer Games. The PBA rolled out a three conference format broken down into six legs and a Grand Finals each with flexible eligibility rules to invite even players who haven’t applied for the annual draft.

At the 2019 SEA Games, the Philippines took the gold medal in 3x3 with PBA mainstays Chris Newsome, Jason Perkins, Mo Tautuaa and CJ Perez. But in this year’s Hanoi edition, the finish was good for only a bronze with Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Marvin Hayes and Reymar Caduyac of the Limitless squad that topped the first conference this past season. Limitless bagged two of the six legs before winning it all in the Grand Finals. The third place wind-up, however, raised doubts whether the PBA 3x3 program was suited for international play.

Despite the setback, the PBA stayed the course and completed the season. Pioneer took the second conference crown despite failing to capture a single leg. Limitless and San Miguel Beer claimed two legs apiece while TNT and Meralco, one each. In the third conference, TNT hauled in three legs then clinched the Grand Finals that ended last July 3. There was little time to prepare for the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore on July 6-10 but because of the PBA grind, the players were ready to rumble. The Philippine team was composed of three TNT players Almond Vosotros, Samboy de Leon and Lervin Flores plus Joseph Eriobu of third conference runner-up Purefoods.

In Singapore, the Philippines raced to three straight wins over Jordan, 21-19, Indonesia, 21-15 and Singapore, 21-17 then bowed to China, 21-12. In the quarterfinals, the Philippines brought down World No. 6 and top-seed Mongolia, 21-20 on Vosotros’ two-point closer. New Zealand burst the Philippines bubble, 21-13 in the semifinals and in the battle for third, the Philippines lost in a close contest to China, 20-18. The Philippines ended up fourth, its best-ever finish and displayed clear signs of improvement particularly in the China rematch.

After only one season, the PBA has proved its 3x3 program works. Building a pool of exclusive 3x3 players is a step in the right direction. The 3x3 game is totally different from 5-on-5. The ball is slightly smaller, the shot clock is 12 seconds, the game is 10 minutes with no halftime, it’s over at 21 points or the team that’s ahead by two at the end of regulation, the first to two points wins OT, the play is on a halfcourt, a shot beyond the arc counts for two points, two free throws are awarded on team fouls from seven to nine and beyond nine, two free throws and possession. On Sunday, the PBA will present a Plaque of Commendation to the Philippines 3x3 team.