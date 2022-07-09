Competing for Philippines was only a matter of time for Kayla Sanchez

Kayla Sanchez adjusts her goggles as she prepares to compete in a heat for the women's 50m freestyle swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Pushing to change her sports citizenship from Canada to the Philippines was not an impulsive decision by two-time Olympic medalist Kayla Sanchez.

In fact, it has been on her mind for longer that most may think.

Though having represented Canada until as late as last month, Sanchez said that she had long been aware of the possibility of competing under the Philippine flag.

"I always knew swimming for the Philippines was an option because of who I am, both my parents are Filipino," Sanchez said during her visit to New Clark City's Aquatic Center in Capas, Tarlac on Saturday.

Sanchez was born in Singapore in 2001 to Filipino parents before migrating to Canada shortly after. Since 2017, she had been competing in international competitions as a member of Swim Canada.

Despite enjoying much success with Canada, including mulyiplr medals in the 2021 FINA World Championships (25m), the 2018 Tokyo Pan Pacific Championships, the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, and the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships, Sanchez said that she was just waiting to be at her best self to make her homecoming to the Philippines.

"It was just a matter of timing — when was the right time," she said.

"I still had a lot of learning and growing to do in Canada. It was my life, so, pretty much, I had to look within myself when was the right time, when was I confident enough in my skills, my abilities and what I've learned, to be able to bring as much as positive aspects here to the Philippines and inspire others," she added.

Sanchez is expected to begin representing the Philippines in competition next year when she finishes her 12-month residency as mandated by the International Swimming Federation (FINA).

Sanchez, 21, is highly touted as the country's hopes to end a 90-year medal drought in Olympic swimming as she targets to compete for the Philippines in Paris 2024.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she nabbed one silver and one bronze under Team Canada.