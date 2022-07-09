^

Sports

Competing for Philippines was only a matter of time for Kayla Sanchez

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 9, 2022 | 2:29pm
Competing for Philippines was only a matter of time for Kayla Sanchez
Kayla Sanchez adjusts her goggles as she prepares to compete in a heat for the women's 50m freestyle swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.
OLI SCARFF / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Pushing to change her sports citizenship from Canada to the Philippines was not an impulsive decision by two-time Olympic medalist Kayla Sanchez.

In fact, it has been on her mind for longer that most may think.

Though having represented Canada until as late as last month, Sanchez said that she had long been aware of the possibility of competing under the Philippine flag.

"I always knew swimming for the Philippines was an option because of who I am, both my parents are Filipino," Sanchez said during her visit to New Clark City's Aquatic Center in Capas, Tarlac on Saturday.

Sanchez was born in Singapore in 2001 to Filipino parents before migrating to Canada shortly after. Since 2017, she had been competing in international competitions as a member of Swim Canada.

Despite enjoying much success with Canada, including mulyiplr medals in the 2021 FINA World Championships (25m), the 2018 Tokyo Pan Pacific Championships, the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, and the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships, Sanchez said that she was just waiting to be at her best self to make her homecoming to the Philippines.

"It was just a matter of timing — when was the right time," she said.

"I still had a lot of learning and growing to do in Canada. It was my life, so, pretty much, I had to look within myself when was the right time, when was I confident enough in my skills, my abilities and what I've learned, to be able to bring as much as positive aspects here to the Philippines and inspire others," she added.

Sanchez is expected to begin representing the Philippines in competition next year when she finishes her 12-month residency as mandated by the International Swimming Federation (FINA).

Sanchez, 21, is highly touted as the country's hopes to end a 90-year medal drought in Olympic swimming as she targets to compete for the Philippines in Paris 2024.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she nabbed one silver and one bronze under Team Canada.

OLYMPICS

PHILIPPINE SWIMMING INC

SWIMMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez switches allegiances from Canada to Philippines

Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez switches allegiances from Canada to Philippines

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Sanchez, who was part of the Canadian team that copped the 4x100-meter freestyle relay silver and 4x100m medley relay bronze...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas blank Malaysia, tighten grip on lead in AFF Women&rsquo;s Championship

Filipinas blank Malaysia, tighten grip on lead in AFF Women’s Championship

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
With nine points to their name, the Filipinas steered clear of Thailand, which are in second with seven markers.
Sports
fbtw
Parker coming to town &nbsp;

Parker coming to town  

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
NBA legend Tony Parker is arriving in Manila with the ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne basketball team, tentatively on Aug. 28, to...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas eyes 3x3 glory&nbsp;&nbsp;

Gilas eyes 3x3 glory  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Buoyed by its sweep of the qualifying phase, red-hot Gilas Pilipinas shoots for a playoff ticket when it faces the host team...
Sports
fbtw
Amer fires game-winner again

Amer fires game-winner again

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Same spot, same shot, same result.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists

Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists

By Joey Villar | May 27, 2022 - 1:10pm
All 400 medalists in the recently concluded 31st SEA Games will be honored by no less than President Duterte himself during...
Sports
fbtw
Mighty Gilas falls to Indonesia, ends 33-year SEA Games basketball dominance

Mighty Gilas falls to Indonesia, ends 33-year SEA Games basketball dominance

By Luisa Morales | May 22, 2022 - 6:09pm
Gilas Pilipinas has been dethroned as the kings of Southeast Asian basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Sure gold winners Gilas women lose to Malaysia in non-bearing game

Sure gold winners Gilas women lose to Malaysia in non-bearing game

By Luisa Morales | May 22, 2022 - 11:56am
Already assured of the gold medal, the Filipina ballers could not overcome Malaysia's hot shooting.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas storm back to beat Myanmar, end 37-year SEA Games medal drought

Filipinas storm back to beat Myanmar, end 37-year SEA Games medal drought

By Luisa Morales | May 21, 2022 - 7:10pm
Two goals in quick succession from Sarina Bolden and Quinley Quezada late in the second half turned the tables on Myanmar...
Sports
fbtw
Vanessa Sarno lifts new SEA Games record to clinch gold medal

Vanessa Sarno lifts new SEA Games record to clinch gold medal

By Luisa Morales | May 21, 2022 - 6:10pm
Sarno, an Asian champion, needed only one attempt in the clean and jerk to assure herself of the gold medal.
Sports
fbtw
US open champ Biado bests Chua for gold in SEA Games 10-ball pool

US open champ Biado bests Chua for gold in SEA Games 10-ball pool

By Luisa Morales | May 21, 2022 - 4:28pm
After yielding the 9-ball crown to Chua, Biado ran away with the 9-3 victory to take his first gold medal here in Vietna...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with