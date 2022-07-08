^

Paradigm balks at planned Pacquiao exhibition fight

Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 4:36pm
Manny Pacquiao
MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao’s upcoming exhibition fight with South Korea’s YouTube sensation DK Yoo might not work to the boxing icon’s favor with regards to his pending case with Paradigm Sports Management (PSM) CEO and founder Audie Attar.

A reliable source from Paradigm’s elite circle also clarified that they have nothing to do with the upcoming exhibition bout reportedly planned for in December in South Korea, adding that such showcase bout will only just worsen the situation.

“It could lead the fighting Senator [Pacquiao] to another legal trouble unless he asks for permission with the Paradigm Sports Management,” the source said. “They can go on but Paradigm will surely ask the organizer of that exhibition about the pending case and their partnerships with PSM.”

“Paradigm may also sue the people involved in this activity.”

Paradigm, according to the source, claimed that it holds the exclusive rights to manage Pacquiao’s fight contract — whether it’s boxing or mixed martial arts fight, and be it an exhibition or not — based on their signed contract in 2020.

If the fight pushes through, this will be Pacquiao’s first ring appearance since retiring from pro boxing last September 29 to concentrate on his presidential campaign. He, however, lost in his bid to become president in the polls last May won by now chief executive Ferdinand “BongBong” Marcos Jr.

It is not clear though yet if DK Yoo will be fighting Pacquiao under boxing or mixed martial arts rules.

“There’s a possibility the fight may still happen, but Pacquiao should pay Paradigm what’s due in their signed contract,” the source added.

The 43-year-old Pacquiao was sued by PSM before the Superior Court of California last year for alleged breach of contract. The sports management firm seeks to recover a $3.3 million advance it claims to have paid Pacquiao. 

Both parties refused to talk further about the issue as the case is still pending.

