^

Sports

Smart congratulates RSG PH for bagging MSC 2022 championship

The Philippine Star
July 6, 2022 | 12:10am
Smart congratulates RSG PH for bagging MSC 2022 championship
RSG PH pulled off sweet revenge against Indonesia’s RRQ Hoshi, who initially defeated RSG PH in the playoffs to bring them to the lower bracket division
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) has lauded esports team RSG Philippines for bagging the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2022, besting 12 other teams from Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre last June 19.

This is the third time a Filipino team won the championship, solidifying the Philippines as the ‘Kings of Southeast Asia.’ Prior to RSG PH, Smart Omega won the championship last year, while Team Aether Main won it in 2018.

Sweet revenge 

RSG PH pulled off sweet revenge against Indonesia’s RRQ Hoshi, who initially defeated RSG PH in the playoffs to bring them to the lower bracket division.

With their epic gameplay, RSG PH dominated the map against RRQ Hoshi and swept them 4-0, with RSG PH’s Eman ‘Emman’ Songco emerging as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the tournament.

Meanwhile, last year’s champions Team Smart Omega bagged third place in the tournament after facing RSG PH in the lower bracket finals.

“We congratulate RSG PH for winning the tournament and proving once more that Filipinos are the Kings of Southeast Asia when it comes to Mobile Legends: Bang Bang,” said Smart FVP and head of prepaid marketing and corporate marketing strategy Lloyd R. Manaloto.

"We hope that both RSG PH and Smart Omega have inspired more young Filipinos to pursue their passion and believe in their capability to dominate the global stage with their skills and dedication,” he added.

Empowering Filipino gamers 

Smart’s support for MSC is in line with its longstanding commitment to promote Philippine esports and cultivate the passion, skill and talent of Filipino esports athletes and mobile gamers.

Aside from organizing the country's biggest esports events and backing Filipino esports athletes, Smart also supports gamers with relevant data offers and services to level up their gameplay powered by Smart 5G—the country’s fastest 5G mobile network.

Using 325,396 user-initiated 5G tests, Ookla declared Smart as the winner of its Speedtest Awards™ for Q3-Q4 2021 with a Speed Score™ of 201.95, while its closest competitor posted a Speed Score™ of 116.08.

 

To know more about how Smart enables subscribers to level up their gameplay, visit https://smart.com.ph/Prepaid/whats-new/gigagames.

E-SPORTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Reversal of fortunes

By Joaquin M. Henson | 9 hours ago
From a dismal 1-21 record last season, Blackwater has reversed its fortunes and is now brandishing a 4-1 mark to start the PBA Philippine Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Eala opens bid in Portugal vs Spanish foe

Eala opens bid in Portugal vs Spanish foe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
After back-to-back stints in Spain, Alex Eala takes her act to Portugal for the W25 Corroios-Seixal Ladies Open in a bid to...
Sports
fbtw
Magsayo camp sees KO win

Magsayo camp sees KO win

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo is the only Filipino world titlist standing and he’s determined to turn back...
Sports
fbtw
'Pack this stadium': Filipinas coach urges fans to flock to venue after historic win over Australia

'Pack this stadium': Filipinas coach urges fans to flock to venue after historic win over Australia

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Knowing how hard his team is working and how significant the progress has been the past couple of months, Stajcic wants every...
Sports
fbtw

Kings go for playoff entry vs Dyip

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra, with interim coach Richard del Rosario still at the helm, seeks to take care of business against cellar-dwelling Terrafirma today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to ensure its place in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Smart congratulates RSG PH for bagging MSC 2022 championship

Smart congratulates RSG PH for bagging MSC 2022 championship

9 hours ago
RSG PH pulled off sweet revenge against Indonesia’s RRQ Hoshi, who initially defeated RSG PH in the playoffs to bring...
Sports
fbtw

NC champ, NAASCU titlist banner D-League cast

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
An intact Wangs [email protected] has been been tagged as the early title favorite in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup that returns tomorrow at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.
Sports
fbtw

San Juan, Quezon City triumph

9 hours ago
The San Juan Knights trounced the Imus Bandera Xtreme, 86-57, while Quezon City MG Cars rode the triple-double of Marcy Arellano to dump the Marikina Shoe Masters, 92-79, in the OKbet-MPBL 4th Season presented by...
Sports
fbtw

Lady Stags close in on semis

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
San Sebastian College edged San Beda in a marathon contest, 25-21, 23-25, 30-32, 25-23, 15-13, yesterday and closed in on a Final Four spot in the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at the Paco Arena.
Sports
fbtw
Nadal makes Wimbledon quarters

Nadal makes Wimbledon quarters

9 hours ago
Rafael Nadal swept into the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Monday, staying on course for a crunch meeting with Nick Kyrgios, who...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with