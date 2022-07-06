Smart congratulates RSG PH for bagging MSC 2022 championship

RSG PH pulled off sweet revenge against Indonesia’s RRQ Hoshi, who initially defeated RSG PH in the playoffs to bring them to the lower bracket division

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) has lauded esports team RSG Philippines for bagging the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2022, besting 12 other teams from Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre last June 19.

This is the third time a Filipino team won the championship, solidifying the Philippines as the ‘Kings of Southeast Asia.’ Prior to RSG PH, Smart Omega won the championship last year, while Team Aether Main won it in 2018.

Sweet revenge

RSG PH pulled off sweet revenge against Indonesia’s RRQ Hoshi, who initially defeated RSG PH in the playoffs to bring them to the lower bracket division.

With their epic gameplay, RSG PH dominated the map against RRQ Hoshi and swept them 4-0, with RSG PH’s Eman ‘Emman’ Songco emerging as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the tournament.

Meanwhile, last year’s champions Team Smart Omega bagged third place in the tournament after facing RSG PH in the lower bracket finals.

“We congratulate RSG PH for winning the tournament and proving once more that Filipinos are the Kings of Southeast Asia when it comes to Mobile Legends: Bang Bang,” said Smart FVP and head of prepaid marketing and corporate marketing strategy Lloyd R. Manaloto.

"We hope that both RSG PH and Smart Omega have inspired more young Filipinos to pursue their passion and believe in their capability to dominate the global stage with their skills and dedication,” he added.

Empowering Filipino gamers

Smart’s support for MSC is in line with its longstanding commitment to promote Philippine esports and cultivate the passion, skill and talent of Filipino esports athletes and mobile gamers.

Aside from organizing the country's biggest esports events and backing Filipino esports athletes, Smart also supports gamers with relevant data offers and services to level up their gameplay powered by Smart 5G—the country’s fastest 5G mobile network.

Using 325,396 user-initiated 5G tests, Ookla declared Smart as the winner of its Speedtest Awards™ for Q3-Q4 2021 with a Speed Score™ of 201.95, while its closest competitor posted a Speed Score™ of 116.08.

To know more about how Smart enables subscribers to level up their gameplay, visit https://smart.com.ph/Prepaid/ whats-new/gigagames.