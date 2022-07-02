^

Pinoyliga kicks off Saturday

July 2, 2022 | 1:16pm
Pinoyliga kicks off Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — A new league will rise as Pinoyliga Cup will start with 10 teams competing in the Inter-Alumni tournament set to open Saturday, July 2 at the Gatorade Hoops Gym in Mandaluyong City.

San Beda University takes on University of the East in the opener at 2:15 p.m. in the 38-over Division A, while SBU’s Team 1 clashes against Aquinas at 3:30 p.m. in the 40-over Division B of the tournament.

Former PBA star Ronald Tubid will play in the 40-over group for the Red Warriors where he played until the 2003 season before he joined the PBA Rookie Draft where he was selected 16th overall and played until the 2019 Season.

Aside from Tubid, former UE teammate Paul Artadi, and former school stalwarts Mar Morelos and Braulio Lim are also expected to play in the tournament.

The other participating teams in the 40-up Division A – with a #BalikLaro – are Letran, University of Santo Tomas and San Sebastian College-Recoletos.

In the 38-up Division B, the teams are De La Salle University, Mapua, and SBU’s Team 2.

PBA champion head coach Jong Uichico has been named as consultant of the new league, a recreational tournament in nature but offers a high quality competition.

Pinoyliga founder Benny Benitez, the developer of the Pinoyliga software being used by leisure basketball players for online statistics, is organizing the event.

Aside from the Inter-Alumni Cup, Benitez said that they are also finalizing details regarding the Collegiate Cup and the Corporate Cup featuring teams from different companies.

 

Games on Saturday at Gatorade Hoops Gym, Mandaluyong City

  • 2:15 p.m. - San Beda vs UE
  • 3:30 p.m. - San Beda 1 vs Aquinas

