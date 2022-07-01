^

Sports

Nueva Ecija, Sarangani stake perfect MPBL record against each other

Roy Luarca - Philstar.com
July 1, 2022 | 1:17pm
Nueva Ecija, Sarangani stake perfect MPBL record against each other
Nueva Ecija and Sarangani face off on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — They may have the same unbeaten record, but the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards and the Sarangani Marlins are poles apart statistics-wise in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme.

Nueva Ecija is the league's top offensive team, averaging 95.4 points an outing in dumping its five opponents by an average of 25 points.

Sarangani could only average 78.2 points, also in five games, for an average winning margin of 4.8.

They will clash at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Orion Sports Complex in Bataan, with the Marlins raring to prove that the numbers do not reflect their true strength and that OKbet did not err in backing their campaign in the 22-team, two-division tournament.

Other games pit GenSan (1-4) against Quezon City (1-2) at 5 p.m. and Valenzuela (4-2) against Bataan (2-1) at 9 p.m.

The star-studded Rice Vanguards are determined to grab their first crown in the country's top regional league this year.

Touted as 3-deep in all positions, the Rice Vanguards will be led by all-stars Byron Villarias, Michael Mabulac, Michael Juico, Will McAloney and Chris Bitoon.

Multi-titled coach Jerson Cabiltes, however, can readily field inJay Collado, Pamboy Raymundo, Hesed Gabo, Mark Anthony Bringas, Jonathan Uyloan, JR Taganas and Bobby Balucanag without disrupting the flow of the Rice Vanguards' fluid game.

Although the Marlins struggled in their last game, needing overtime to thwart the GenSan Warriors, 79-77, they should be no pushovers under the guidance of Coach John Kallos.

Sarangani also has solid players in Yvan Ludovice, YouTube sensation Kyt Jimenez, Andrew Estrella, Paul Sanga, Regie Boy Basibas, Gabby Espinas, Macky Acosta and Jonjon Gabriel.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Eala crashes out of W25 Palma Del Rio

Alex Eala crashes out of W25 Palma Del Rio

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Eala, who recently finished as a runner-up in a W60 tourney in Madrid, ended her stint in singles in the Round of 16, after...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena falters as Duplantis breaks world record again in Stockholm Diamond League

Obiena falters as Duplantis breaks world record again in Stockholm Diamond League

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Obiena, who recently clinched gold in another Sweden tiff, ended up 6th among eight competitors with a 5.73m clearance.
Sports
fbtw
Harden ready for less pay for better run

Harden ready for less pay for better run

13 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has declined his $47.36 million player option for next season but plans to stay with...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas&rsquo; promotion bid crumbles

Gilas’ promotion bid crumbles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls’ youth team kissed its Division A promotion hopes goodbye after a stinging 88-73 defeat at the...
Sports
fbtw

Meeting US VP’s husband

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The invitation to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial came from the US Embassy. Marcial was asked to assemble a small group of PBA players to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff at...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Malixi crumbles at the finish, drops semis bid vs Lee in Polo Golf Junior Classic

Malixi crumbles at the finish, drops semis bid vs Lee in Polo Golf Junior Classic

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Bracing for a pressure-packed finish after Lee forced an all-square match with a birdie on the 10th, Malixi stumbled with...
Sports
fbtw
Collegiate esports tiff to tip off next week

Collegiate esports tiff to tip off next week

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
A total of 10 teams, led by Varsity Cup champion Lyceum of the Philippines University, will vie for the first-ever CCE c...
Sports
fbtw
Adesanya vs Cannonier top bills UFC 276

Adesanya vs Cannonier top bills UFC 276

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
UFC 276: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier will air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 3 in Asia with the...
Sports
fbtw
Young, undermanned Gilas looking to learn from 46-point beating from Tall Blacks

Young, undermanned Gilas looking to learn from 46-point beating from Tall Blacks

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
A fairly young squad which was also marred with injuries, the Nationals were stuck struggling against the well-oiled Tall...
Sports
fbtw
Marcos heart for sports hailed

Marcos heart for sports hailed

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Top sports officials expressed confidence sports would have a prominent nook in the new national leadership as demonstrated...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with