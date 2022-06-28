^

Sports

PVL Invitational to fire off July 9

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 28, 2022 | 2:51pm
PVL Invitational to fire off July 9
Choco Mucho’s Jem Ferrer, Chie Saet of Petro Gazz, Jovelyn Gonzaga of Army Black Mamba, Cignal HD’s Rachel Ann Daquis, Mika Reyes of PLDT and Chery Tiggo’s Dindin Santiago-Manabat are all primed-up for another fierce battle as they grace the PVL Invitational Conference launch at the PSA Forum at Century Park's Badjao Room.
PVL

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League will hope to ride the momentum of its record-performance in its Open Conference early this year as it stages the PVL Invitational unfurling July 9 at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

“We hope to sustain the momentum we gained in the Open Conference,” said PVL president Ricky Palou during Tuesday’s face-to-face Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Century Park Manila.

The country’s only professional volleyball league drew record crowd particularly in the playoff stage where all the venues they played for were either packed or near capacity.

The highest attendance in its history came in Game Two of the semifinal showdown between sibling rivals Creamline and Choco Mucho at the MOA Arena where 16,687 paying patrons graced the epic duel.

And that is the reason the league is bringing the Creamline-Choco Mucho elimination round game back to the MOA Arena on July 23 as well as the rest of its semifinals and finals games there.

“We’ve had problems last conference that’s why we’re bringing the PVL to bigger venues during its crucial games,” said PVL commissioner Tonyboy Liao.

Open Conference third-placer Cignal HD and Army Black Mamba open up hostilities as the two collide at 2:30 p.m. followed by the duel between Choco Mucho and 2021 champion Chery Tiggo at 5:30 p.m.

Other teams also seeing action are PLDT and Petro Gazz while Japan’s Kobe Shinwa University and Chinese Taipei’s King Whale are the guest squads who will play straight in the round-robin semis.

Games will be aired live on One Sports (free to Air Ch 41 and Cignal CH 6) and One Sports+ (Cignal Ch 91 SD, Ch 261 HD) with both channels also available on Cignal’s OTT Platform, Cignal Play, with video on demand also available on the platform.

Matches will also be streamed on social media application KUMU and on the league’s official website pvl.ph. Livestream of the games will also be accessible on Smart GigaPlay, a platform exclusively for Smart subscribers.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Inoue eyes undisputed bantamweight title to justify No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking

Inoue eyes undisputed bantamweight title to justify No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking

1 day ago
Japan's Naoya Inoue wants to prove he is worthy of his status as boxing's new pound-for-pound king, by becoming undisputed...
Sports
fbtw
SMB's Fajardo high on Justin Arana's future in PBA

SMB's Fajardo high on Justin Arana's future in PBA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Count June Mar Fajardo as one of the believers in rookie Justin Arana’s potential as the next big thing in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Irving will opt into NBA deal and stay with Nets

Report: Irving will opt into NBA deal and stay with Nets

5 hours ago
Brooklyn star guard Kyrie Irving says he will opt into a $37-million player contract option for next season to remain with...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines' top woman fencer appeals for financial aid

Philippines' top woman fencer appeals for financial aid

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Southeast Asian Games fencing gold medalist Samantha Catantan is dreaming the Olympic dream.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas to stick with 11-player roster for FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Gilas to stick with 11-player roster for FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas men will not be adding a 12th player to its undermanned roster for the third window of the FIBA World Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Laguna, San Juan on upswing in Wesley So Cup North

Laguna, San Juan on upswing in Wesley So Cup North

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
With every playdate gone by, the traditional powers of the Northern Division of the Professional Chess Association of the...
Sports
fbtw
Serena Williams returns at Wimbledon as Nadal eyes next leg of Slam

Serena Williams returns at Wimbledon as Nadal eyes next leg of Slam

5 hours ago
Serena Williams returns to singles tennis at Wimbledon after a year away as Rafael Nadal begins his quest to win the third...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi seeks redemption in AJGA match play

Malixi seeks redemption in AJGA match play

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Rianne Malixi sets out to erase the stigma of a forgettable stint in a stroke play event last week as she vies in the Polo...
Sports
fbtw
Rizal, Bataan post thrilling wins as MPBL heads to Batangas

Rizal, Bataan post thrilling wins as MPBL heads to Batangas

By Roy Luarca | 5 hours ago
A resurgent Rizal squad foiled Bacoor's final assault while Bataan climbed out of a deep pit to stun Caloocan in a pair of...
Sports
fbtw

Bohol course ready for Sun Life 5150

16 hours ago
Triathletes raring to make a comeback after a two-year hiatus, along with those wanting to immerse themselves into the popular multi-sport brace for a test of endurance and mental limits over a world-class course...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with