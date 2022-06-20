^

Sports

RSG PH claims Mobile Legends throne in Southeast Asia

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 20, 2022 | 2:03pm
RSG PH claims Mobile Legends throne in Southeast Asia
RSG PH gamers are the new Mobile Legends Kings of Southeast Asia.
Philstar.com / Michelle Lojo

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — From “Kingslayers” to the “Kings of Southeast Asia”, RSG Philippines continued the tradition of a team coming from the lower bracket winning it all as they swept tournament favorite and Indonesia champions RRQ Hoshi, 4-0, in the grand finals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2022 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here. 

RRQ Hoshi appeared to have Game One in the bag, but a massive turnaround was staged by the Philippine champions as they took the opener despite all their turrets being down and RRQ Hoshi almost destroying the base by the 17th minute. The lord siege on the side of the Raiders had them wiping out the Indonesians by the 28th minute and drawing first blood.

Game Two saw an aggressive RRQ taking a kill lead, 1-6, and once again almost taking the game with the push towardsthe Filipino base by the 18th minute. But heroic plays by Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo and Game Two MVP Dylan "Light" Catipon once again turned the momentum on the side of the Raiders to bring their series lead to 2-0.

By the third game, it seems as though RRQ Hoshi was stuck in a devastating loop as RSG PH once again staged a comeback when RRQ was able to take the lord at the 16th minute of the third game and RSG PH's base was again left with just one turret and its base. But like what happened in the earlier two games, the Kingslayers mounted yet another unbelievable defense and would eventually lead to offense as they retook control of the map, propelling them to matchpoint.

Not leaving room for any mistakes, RSG PH dominated Game Four, winning the crown once more for the side of the Philippines as they dismantled the Kings of Kings in under 17 minutes to complete the sweep.

The win marks the third MSC crown for the Philippines, adding to Aether Main's win in 2018 and Execration, now Smart Omega's title last year.

The victory also made RSG PH the fourth consecutive Philippine team to win an International Mobile Legends title after coming from the lower brackets. BREN achieved the fete in M2, Smart Omega in MSC 2021, and Blacklist International in M3.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Warriors changed the game

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
“Winning is about having the whole team on the same page.” – Bill Walton
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater's Vanguardia calls foul on Northport coach's comments on mom in post-game confrontation

Blackwater's Vanguardia calls foul on Northport coach's comments on mom in post-game confrontation

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Moments after Blackwater's 97-90 win over the Batang Pier, Vanguardia was walking towards Jarencio for a handshake when the...
Sports
fbtw
Report: RJ Abarrientos leaves FEU to go pro in Korea

Report: RJ Abarrientos leaves FEU to go pro in Korea

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Korean media reported on Sunday morning that Abarrientos, who has suited up multiple times for the national team, will be...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas U16 repulses Iran to end FIBA U16 Asian Championship campaign on winning note

Gilas U16 repulses Iran to end FIBA U16 Asian Championship campaign on winning note

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
After trailing by as much as 13 points, the Gilas youth used a third quarter where they outclassed Iran, 29-15, to turn things...
Sports
fbtw
Title only goal for Bolts

Title only goal for Bolts

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Meralco coach Norman Black said yesterday the Bolts are determined to bag a first PBA championship for the franchise this...
Sports
fbtw
Latest

Gilas girls eye promotion to Asia Division A

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls’ youth team takes its turn in flying the flag high in the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship in Jordan following the gallant stand of the national boys.
Sports
fbtw

SMB stops TNT’s dominant 3x3 run

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
San Miguel Beer stopped the TNT juggernaut, beating the Tropang Giga for Leg 5 honors in the PBA 3x3 Third Conference with a 21-12 clincher yesterday at the Robinsons Place Antipolo.
Sports
fbtw

PBAPC to fete Chua as top exec

14 hours ago
The man behind another Barangay Ginebra title romp in the PBA Governors Cup will be recognized with one of the major honors in the 2022 PBA Press Corps Awards Night tomorrow at the Novotel Manila Araneta Center...
Sports
fbtw

Lady Blazers sustain run

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
College of St. Benilde sustained its amazing show, walloping Letran, 25-14, 17-25, 25-11, 25-15, yesterday to keep its hold of the solo lead in the NCAA Season 97 women’s volleyball competition at the Paco...
Sports
fbtw

Stepping down

By Lito A. Tacujan | 14 hours ago
It’s been all about the family and taking care of business that precipitated his decision to step down as PATAFA president.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with