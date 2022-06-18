RSG dethrones Smart Omega, plays Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi in MSC Grand Finals

RSG celebrates after winning over Smart Omega in the lower bracket finals of the MSC 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR — RSG PH secured their first international grand finals after defeating compatriots and defending champions Smart Omega, 3-2, in the lower bracket finals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2022 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here Saturday.

The match-up had come into fruition after RSH PG succumbed to Indonesian champions RRQ Hoshi, 1-3, during the Upper Bracket finals earlier the same day.

The Filipino raiders managed to take Game Three but RRQ eventually closed out the series, giving RSG PH their first match loss of the tournament.

Smart Omega, on the other hand, swept dark horse Falcon Esports of Myanmar.

The Burmese squad gave their foes some difficulty but eventually the MSC defending champions eliminated yet another team from the competition on the way to their title defense and setting up an all-Filipino lower bracket final.

The repeat of the MPL Season 9 final saw Smart Omega stage an unbelievable comeback to take Game One after being down 0-8, punishing RSG PH's over-aggression to draw first blood. But the raiders answered back with a 15-11 win to equalize.

RSG PH continued to ride the momentum, shutting down Smart Omega's play in Game Three to propel them to match point after a clash by the lord saw two heroes left standing on the side of the Barangay.

But as always when the MSC defending champions are backed into a corner, Smart Omega forced a decider after heroic pick-offs from game MVP Dean “Raizen” Sumagui.

In the winner-take-all Game Five, RSG PH opened with aggression anew, hungry to have their rematch against RRQ Hoshi as they eliminated the defending champions from title contention, 15-6.

RSG PH face RRQ Hoshi in the tournament grand final at 5 p.m. Sunday.