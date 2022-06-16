^

UST regains UAAP men's chess title

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 2:23pm
UST regains UAAP men's chess title
The Tiger Woodpushers harvested 28 points highlighted by a 2.5-1.5 win over La Salle in the last round to end their 10-year title drought.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas quickly atoned for its exit in women’s indoor volleyball by reclaiming the crown in the UAAP Season 84 men’s chess tournament at the Far Eastern University Engineering Building Auditorium in Sampaloc, Manila.

The Tiger Woodpushers harvested 28 points highlighted by a 2.5-1.5 win over La Salle in the last round to end their 10-year title drought. Overall, it’s the eighth chess championship for the España-based squad.

Skipper Brylle Vinluan, Julius Gonzales, Lee Palma and Antonio Almodal led the way in UST’s title push much to the delight of coach Ronald Dableo.

“I cansay na talagang high caliber yung mga players natin. Malaking factor na yung mga players natin mga beterano na talaga yan mula high school, nag-e-MVP, nag-go-gold medalist. Tuluy-tuloy ‘yun syempre,” he said.

University of the Philippines, led by Rookie of the Year Jan Daryl Batula,, finished at second with back-to-back champion FEU settling for the bronze medal behind Season MVP Jeth Romy Morado.

UST’s reign in chess came a few days after the Golden Tigresses bowed out of the women’s volleyball tilt with a 23-25, 23-25, 20-25 loss to reigning champion Ateneo in the first phase of the stepladder playoffs.

Though UST also exited early in the men’s basketball last month, it ruled the other remaining events of the compressed UAAP season amid the pandemic.

Before chess, the school also stamped its class with championships in poomsae, men’s beach volleyball and men’s 3x3 basketball for a nevertheless stellar season.

Meanwhile, Allanney Doroy copped the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player plums as National University captured its first-ever UAAP women's chess title with 26.5 points.

"Siyempre, sobrang saya po and overwhelming kasi two years din po kaming napahinga. Uhaw na uhaw po kami sa championship trophy din po talaga,” said Doroy.

