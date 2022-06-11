Debuting Holtmann converts late goal in dramatic win over Mongolia

Gerrit Holtmann (10) scored a game-winning goal in his first appearance for the Philippine Azkals

MANILA, Philippines — There couldn't have been a more perfect debut for Gerrit Holtmann as he became the hero for the Philippine Azkals scoring a late goal to beat hosts Mongolia, 1-0, in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on Saturday.

Holtmann, who plays in the Bundesliga, delivered the game's lone goal in extra time gave the Philippines all three points after Mongolia kept them frustrated for most of the fixture.

The shot was set up just moments after Dylan De Bruycker's try at goal was deflected by Mongolian keeper Munkh-Erdene Enkhtaivan.

Holtmann's heroics propelled the Philippines atop the standings of Group B with four points. Palestine and Yemen clash later today for the second game of the group.

The win resurrected the country's bid for a slot in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in China next year as only the winners in their respective groups and the five best second placers move on to the regional meet.

It also made up for Patrick Reichelt's missed penalty at the 77th minute mark after Enkhtaivan guessed right to save the ball.

The Azkals, who have now given returning coach Thomas Dooley his first win since taking the coaching reigns back, will play their final game of the third round of qualifiers on Tuesday against Palestine.