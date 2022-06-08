^

Sports

Vachier-Lagrave puzzle puts Wesley So's title bid in peril

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 8, 2022 | 1:15pm
Vachier-Lagrave puzzle puts Wesley So's title bid in peril
Wesley So

MANILA, Philippines – Somewhere down the road, Wesley So will have to find ways to solve the Maxime Vachier-Lagrave puzzle if the Philippine-born American would want to realize his dream of becoming world classical champion.

The 28-year-old So continued to fall under Vachier-Lagrave’s spell and suffered a disastrous seventh-round defeat in standard Wednesday that may have cost him his title bid in the Norway Chess in Stavanger.

Looking in control with the black pieces after employing his pet Berlin of the Ruy Lopez, So suddenly played an errant knight move that allowed Vachier-Lagrave to gain a precious tempo and a winning pawn edge that he easily converted ino a win and the full three points.

Because of the catastrophic setback, So fell down to fifth place with 10 points and may have kissed his title aspiration goodbye.

In contrast, it sent Vachier-Lagrave up to a share of No. 3 with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan with 11.5 points apiece behind only Magnus Carlsen — the reigning world champion — with 13.5 points and Vishwanathan Anand of India with 13.

It also hiked Vachier-Lagrave’s head-to-head tally with So in classical at 6-1 and 19 draws.

Besides Vachier-Lagrave, Carlsen also owns a winning record over So in standard at 5-1.

But So had already conquered Carlsen twice — first in the blitz section and the other in the second round of this same tournament that is now on its 10th edition — to somehow lift the curse.

The only thing left for So now to clean up the road to a potential world championship trip in the future is to remove another barrier named Vachier-Lagrave, who keeps haunting him in his dreams.

CHESS

WESLEY SO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Inoue too strong for Donaire

Inoue too strong for Donaire

By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
There was no drama in Saitama.
Sports
fbtw
Inoue quickly destroys Donaire in 2nd round KO

Inoue quickly destroys Donaire in 2nd round KO

By Dino Maragay | 17 hours ago
Japanese sensation Naoya Inoue wasted little time in disposing Nonito Donaire Jr., knocking out the Filipino-American fighter...
Sports
fbtw
So blows away Tari

So blows away Tari

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Wesley So sprang back to life with a scintillating victory over fast-rising Norwegian Aryan Tari in their Armageddon duel...
Sports
fbtw

Raiding the ranks

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
SJ Belangel would’ve played two more years for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament as a Master’s student but has chosen to renounce his varsity eligibility for the chance...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
MPBL Nueva Ecija thrashes Makati by 41 points; GenSan, Caloocan win

MPBL Nueva Ecija thrashes Makati by 41 points; GenSan, Caloocan win

By Roy Luarca | 1 minute ago
Powerhouse Nueva Ecija continued its rampage with an 84-43 demolition of Makati in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo banners Filipino gymnasts in Doha World Championship qualifier

Yulo banners Filipino gymnasts in Doha World Championship qualifier

10 minutes ago
Unless disaster strikes, Carlos Yulo is expected to breeze through the qualification, being a two-time world champion in floor...
Sports
fbtw
Donaire says Inoue unleashed 'hardest punch I've ever been hit with'

Donaire says Inoue unleashed 'hardest punch I've ever been hit with'

51 minutes ago
Nonito Donaire said he was felled by "the hardest punch I've ever been hit with" as bantamweight king Naoya Inoue inflicted...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Aussie Josh Culibao gets massive opportunity in UFC 275

Fil-Aussie Josh Culibao gets massive opportunity in UFC 275

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Filipino-Australian mixed martial arts fighter Josh Culibao is looking forward to chalking up a second consecutive win against...
Sports
fbtw
Cavite, Cagayan figure in crucial Wesley So Cup matches

Cavite, Cagayan figure in crucial Wesley So Cup matches

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Cavite Spartans (6-3) and the Cagayan Kings (6-3) are in fifth and sixth spots, respectively, in the Northern Division...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with