^

Sports

MPBL triple-bill up

The Philippine Star
June 4, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Bacolod Bingo Plus shoots for a share of the lead when it tackles Marikina at 5 p.m. today in the MPBL 4th Season’s first triple-bill at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Powerhouse Nueva Ecija seeks its second straight win against General Santos City at 7 p.m. while cellar-dwellers Manila and Mindoro clash at 9 p.m.

The Bacolodnons trounced the Manila Stars, 76-59, on May 31 to extend their win-run to three and remain close behind surprise pacesetters Sarangani Marlins (4-0).

Veteran Mark Yee, Jhan McHale Nermal and Alwyn Alday are again expected to carry the offensive load for Bacolod, which is picked to beat Marikina (1-2) in the opener.

The star-laden Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards are highly favored to hand the GenSan Warriors, who have actor Gerald Anderson on their roster, a third straight defeat.

Nueva Ecija Coach Jerson Cabiltes will again have the luxury of juggling players since the Rice Vanguards are three-deep on all positions.

John Bryon Villarias, Michael Juico, Michael Mabulac, Pamboy Raymundo and Bobby Balucanag led the scoring when Nueva Ecija routed Mindoro, 98-68, on May 23, but Hesed Gabo, Will McAloney, Jay Collado, JR Taganas and Renz Palma are just as capable of lighting up the charts.

After losing their first three games, the Manila Stars are determined to end their slump against the Mindoro Tamaraws, who are mired at 0-4, at their homecourt.

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai makes waves in NBA camps

Kai makes waves in NBA camps

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto has worked out with three NBA Eastern Conference teams so far and he’s been invited to attend more camps as...
Sports
fbtw
Flag switch no big deal for Yuka Saso

Flag switch no big deal for Yuka Saso

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
It’s been six months since Yuka Saso started carrying the Japanese flag across her name at resumption of her LPGA ...
Sports
fbtw
Wesley So moves to No. 5 in world chess rankings with latest win

Wesley So moves to No. 5 in world chess rankings with latest win

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Wesley So is now the fifth highest rated chess player in the planet. And he is continuously ascending.
Sports
fbtw
So defeats chess world champ Carlsen anew

So defeats chess world champ Carlsen anew

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Wesley So may not be a world chess champion just yet. But beating the best in the planet twice in a three-day span is the...
Sports
fbtw
But wait, there's more: Extra P11M in incentives await SEA Games medalists

But wait, there's more: Extra P11M in incentives await SEA Games medalists

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Filipino medalist in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games will have an extra P11 million as bonuses
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Sibol accepts BTK captain&rsquo;s challenge for Philippines-US clash

Sibol accepts BTK captain’s challenge for Philippines-US clash

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Sibol has addressed BloodThirstyKings (BTK) team captain Michael “MobaZane” Cosgun's call for a Sibol-US mat...
Sports
fbtw
vivo T series delivers premium gaming experience within reach

vivo T series delivers premium gaming experience within reach

1 day ago
vivo recently launched its new line of premium smartphones, the vivo T series.
Sports
fbtw
Triple-A PC action MMORPG Elyon now open for pre-registration

Triple-A PC action MMORPG Elyon now open for pre-registration

7 days ago
Elyon from PlayPark gives players a world-class PC MMORPG experience with its vast open world powered by immersive 3D gr...
Sports
fbtw
Smart applauds SIBOL performance in 2022 SEA Games after bagging two gold, two silver medals

Smart applauds SIBOL performance in 2022 SEA Games after bagging two gold, two silver medals

8 days ago
With their medals, SIBOL placed third in the esports division with Vietnam at the top spot followed by Indonesia. SIBOL...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol settles for SEA Games silver in CrossFire, League of Legends

Sibol settles for SEA Games silver in CrossFire, League of Legends

By Michelle Lojo | 11 days ago
Sibol ended its 31st Southeast Asian campaign with a total of four medals after bets in CrossFire and League of Legend settled...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol eyes strong finish in SEA Games with last three esports events

Sibol eyes strong finish in SEA Games with last three esports events

By Michelle Lojo | 12 days ago
As the League of Legends, CrossFire, and PUBG Mobile tournaments reach the final stretch, the Filipino gamers hope to add...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with