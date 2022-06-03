^

Sports

Sibol accepts BTK captain’s challenge for Philippines-US clash

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 7:25pm
Sibol accepts BTK captainâs challenge for Philippines-US clash
Team Sibol on the gold medal podium in the recent 31st Southeast Asian Games.
SEA Games photo

MANILA, Philippines — Sibol has addressed BloodThirstyKings (BTK) team captain Michael “MobaZane” Cosgun's call for a Sibol-US matchup.

"It has come to our attention that BTK's Team Captain "MobaZane" has laid out several challenges to Team Sibol Pilipinas during his rant-filled streams," Sibol said in a statement posted on Facebook

Sibol ended its statement with an invitation to Cosgun and his team to the realme Mobile Legends Cup (RMC) Season 6 this Sunday, where Sibol's MLBB team will be attending as special guests.

"If Team USA wants to face us, you know where to find us," said SIBOL.

In Cosgun's recent livestream, he revealed that the team was in the Philippines and had lost against Setsuna “Dogie” Ignacio’s Aether squad, 0-4, in a scrimmage earlier this week. Cosgun and Ignacio had been taking shots at each other via their respective live streams but seemed to have established mutual respect for one another, with Ignacio even praising the potential of the US squad after their match.

Ignacio then stated that Cosgun and his teammates would be facing the Southeast Games gold medalist on Sunday, which is the schedule of the RMC. 

For its part, realme confirmed on Wednesday, June 1, Sibol’s attendance in their event. Though it declined to name Sibol’s opponent, it eventually hinted at the matchup in a press statement released Friday, June 3. 

"Aside from the final match, esports fans are in for a treat as they might just witness the most anticipated showmatch of 2022! Our insider has it that SIBOL PH is itching to find another team to beat, as they recently won GOLD in the concluded 2022 Sea Games, while Team BTK happens to be in the Philippines. Is this a coincidence or not? I guess we'll have to find out," said realme.

ESPORTS

GAMING

SIBOL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Wesley So moves to No. 5 in world chess rankings with latest win

Wesley So moves to No. 5 in world chess rankings with latest win

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Wesley So is now the fifth highest rated chess player in the planet. And he is continuously ascending.
Sports
fbtw
So defeats chess world champ Carlsen anew

So defeats chess world champ Carlsen anew

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Wesley So may not be a world chess champion just yet. But beating the best in the planet twice in a three-day span is the...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines books return trip to Men's World Floorball Championships

Philippines books return trip to Men's World Floorball Championships

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
On Thursday, the Philippines edged Australia, 4-2, to top Group G and clinch an outright berth to the WFC set in Switzerland...
Sports
fbtw
Flag switch no big deal for Yuka Saso

Flag switch no big deal for Yuka Saso

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
It’s been six months since Yuka Saso started carrying the Japanese flag across her name at resumption of her LPGA ...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino artist brings Pinoy flare to Donovan Mitchell's latest adidas shoe

Filipino artist brings Pinoy flare to Donovan Mitchell's latest adidas shoe

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Formally announced on Friday, Agoncillo worked with adidas for a special edition release of the D.O.N. Issue #3 dubbed "Origin...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Tigers, Lady Bulldogs rule UAAP 3x3 hoops

Tigers, Lady Bulldogs rule UAAP 3x3 hoops

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
University of Santo Tomas and National University reigned supreme as king and queen of UAAP 3x3 basketball.
Sports
fbtw
La Salle youngsters Sharma, Cruz relish ending slump vs UST for seniors

La Salle youngsters Sharma, Cruz relish ending slump vs UST for seniors

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
In their first round meeting, UST edged La Salle in five sets. But Thursday was finally La Salle's day as they nabbed a convincing...
Sports
fbtw
But wait, there's more: Extra P11M in incentives await SEA Games medalists

But wait, there's more: Extra P11M in incentives await SEA Games medalists

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Filipino medalist in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games will have an extra P11 million as bonuses
Sports
fbtw
Rookie-MVP Abando banners 'Team Saints' in NCAA All-Star Game

Rookie-MVP Abando banners 'Team Saints' in NCAA All-Star Game

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Letran star Rhenz Abando will spearhead Team Saints when they play Team Heroes in the NCAA All-Star Game set Saturday at the...
Sports
fbtw
Bacolod, Nueva Ecija eye longer MPBL win streaks

Bacolod, Nueva Ecija eye longer MPBL win streaks

By Roy Luarca | 6 hours ago
Powerhouse Nueva Ecija seeks its second straight win against General Santos City at 7 p.m. while cellar-dwellers Manila and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with