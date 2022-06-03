Sibol accepts BTK captain’s challenge for Philippines-US clash

MANILA, Philippines — Sibol has addressed BloodThirstyKings (BTK) team captain Michael “MobaZane” Cosgun's call for a Sibol-US matchup.

"It has come to our attention that BTK's Team Captain "MobaZane" has laid out several challenges to Team Sibol Pilipinas during his rant-filled streams," Sibol said in a statement posted on Facebook

Sibol ended its statement with an invitation to Cosgun and his team to the realme Mobile Legends Cup (RMC) Season 6 this Sunday, where Sibol's MLBB team will be attending as special guests.

"If Team USA wants to face us, you know where to find us," said SIBOL.

In Cosgun's recent livestream, he revealed that the team was in the Philippines and had lost against Setsuna “Dogie” Ignacio’s Aether squad, 0-4, in a scrimmage earlier this week. Cosgun and Ignacio had been taking shots at each other via their respective live streams but seemed to have established mutual respect for one another, with Ignacio even praising the potential of the US squad after their match.

Ignacio then stated that Cosgun and his teammates would be facing the Southeast Games gold medalist on Sunday, which is the schedule of the RMC.

For its part, realme confirmed on Wednesday, June 1, Sibol’s attendance in their event. Though it declined to name Sibol’s opponent, it eventually hinted at the matchup in a press statement released Friday, June 3.

"Aside from the final match, esports fans are in for a treat as they might just witness the most anticipated showmatch of 2022! Our insider has it that SIBOL PH is itching to find another team to beat, as they recently won GOLD in the concluded 2022 Sea Games, while Team BTK happens to be in the Philippines. Is this a coincidence or not? I guess we'll have to find out," said realme.