Matthew promises to play it right as Phoenix contract ends

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 6:10pm
Matthew promises to play it right as Phoenix contract ends
Matthew Wright of Phoenix
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright vows to leave no stone unturned in a bid to lift Phoenix Super LPG to greater heights in the upcoming 47th PBA Season, whether he stays put with the squad or not.

Wright’s three-year contract will lapse at the end of the 2022 Philippine Cup but the veteran guard promises to be the same bankable guy for the Fuel Masters since as his long-time mother club amidst the possibility of an overseas stint.

“I committed in 2019 for three years and I intend to play until the very last second of that contract. That’s what being professional is all about,” said Wright in the PBA Media Day yesterday at the Novotel in Quezon City.

“Nothing’s gonna change at all. I’m gonna practice early, go hard and you're gonna get the same Matthew Wright,” added the Phoenix special Gilas Pilipinas draftee in 2016.

Talks on Wright, 31, taking his act overseas floated as early as last season after yet Phoenix’s early exit but he is refusing to look ahead, emphasizing the need to focus on the responsibility at hand of his last contract.

In fact, the sweet-shooting guard is not ditching the possibility of re-signing with the Fuel Masters as their negotiation is still on the board.

“I don’t want to distract the team. I don’t want to distract the management and the coaching staff. I just want everyone to know that I’m gonna be their teammate and their locker room guy. I will give my 100%,” added Wright.

“Of course, I’m open. I’m listening. But I think now is the time. If we don't reach an agreement now, the season is about to start so I don’t want any distractions right now. We can figure it out at the end of the season.”

The PBA All-Filipino tourney will fire off on Sunday but Wright and the Fuel Masters will open their campaign against San Miguel Beer on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

MATTHEW WRIGHT

PBA

PHOENIX
