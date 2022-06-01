Ginebraâ€™s Joe Devance retires from PBA

Ginebra’s Joe Devance retires from PBA

MANILA, Philippines – Former PBA No. 1 pick Joe Devance has decided to hang up his sneakers after 13 seasons in the league.

Devance, who last suited up for Barangay Ginebra in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, announced his retirement Wednesday afternoon on Instagram.

"I have spent 30 years playing basketball and the past 16 years playing professional basketball in the [PBA]," wrote Devance.

"I have made and built so many relationships within that time that will remain in my memories for a life time. All the battles That I went through with all of my brothers in my career have led me to this time. I'm sad to say that now is the time to call it a career," he added.

Devance, who played for four PBA franchises during his career, ends his stint with 12 championships.

He is also an eight-time PBA All-Star and was named to the PBA Mythical Second Team thrice.

In his rookie year, he was also part of the PBA All-Rookie Team.

The 40-year-old said now that he is leaving pro hoops, he is set to devote his time to his family.

"I gave the game of basketball my body mind and soul everything I had. Now is the time to focus on my kids and family," he said.

Devance continued his post to thank those who he worked with during his PBA career. He also said that he will "always be here".

Multiple former and current PBA players responded kindly to his post, including Ray Parks Jr., Jett Manuel, Kiefer Ravena and Chris Ross.