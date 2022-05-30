^

Sports

The return of Camarines-Iriga in PCAP

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
May 30, 2022 | 12:15pm
The return of Camarines-Iriga in PCAP

MANILA, Philippines – The Wesley So Cup may be only three playdates old, but there’s a bit of a shakeup at the top and some feel-good stories coming out of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

The Caloocan LoadManna Knights, always acknowledged as a top team in the north but habitually underperforming during the playoffs, are atop the standings for the first time in their history. 

The Cagayan Kings are at third place at the moment, while the other traditional powers like Laguna and San Juan sit at the fifth and eighth spots, respectively. 

Down south, one such story is the Camarines-Iriga squad.

Currently at 5-0, in second place and one point behind leader Iloilo Kisela Knights, the Camarines-Iriga Soaring Eagles Oragons are back where team owner Engineer Jojo Buenaventura feels they belong.

During the first ever All-Filipino Cup of the first season of PCAP, Camarines has plummeted down the Southern Division standings more so with the departure of key players to more high-profile clubs.

Iriga, on the other hand, has always been close to the bottom. 

The merger of the two clubs, according to Buenaventura, has stabilized their lineup.

“We have a better lineup that can play all the teams,” observed the team owner. 

But he was quick to point out that it is too early in the season to tell. “There are a lot of very good and strong teams,” he added. 

In their first outing of the Wesley So Cup, they defeated the Toledo Trojans, 13-8. They followed that up with a double-header sweep against Pagadian, 16-5, and Cagayan de Oro, 18-3.

Then last weekend, they squeaked past the Cebu Machers, 12-9, then crushed Palawan-Albay, 17-4.

Camarines-Iriga has shown more flexibility now with NM Glennen Artuz, Walt Allen Talan and NM Onofre Espiritu Jr. rotating on the top boards. 

Ezraline Alvarez and Isabel Palibino tag team on the lady player boards while Raul Fernandez and Roger Pesimo alternate on the senior boards.

The homegrown boards are led by the last original Camarines player in Virgen Gil Ruaya with NM Ronald Llavanes, Collier Graspela and Artuz.

The Soaring Eagles Oragons will be tested this coming Wednesday, June 1 when they take on the Kisela Knights in the second game of the double-header. Tacloban will be their opponent in the first game.

CHESS

PCAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
According to his agent Joel Bell, NBA scouts were "very enthusiastic" about the 7'3" big man and had even secured a guarantee...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine bets shutout of FIBA 3x3 WT Manila Masters semis

Philippine bets shutout of FIBA 3x3 WT Manila Masters semis

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
After grinding in the group stage to move on to Day 2 of the tournament, Manila Chooks and Cebu Chooks fell to Mongolia's...
Sports
fbtw
'Manila Hoops' tee collection is latest adidas project with Filipino artist

'Manila Hoops' tee collection is latest adidas project with Filipino artist

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Muralist and illustrator Jappy Agoncillo joins the likes of Quiccs and Egg Fiasco as his designs are featured in adidas' latest...
Sports
fbtw

Why European ballers?

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
In case there was any doubt about European influence on global basketball, the All-NBA First Team has dispelled that.
Sports
fbtw
As SEA Games gold streak ends, Kiefer Ravena says player commitment, evolution key to Gilas future

As SEA Games gold streak ends, Kiefer Ravena says player commitment, evolution key to Gilas future

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Not being able to speak for the likes of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the coaching staff, Ravena noted factors...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Yuka glosses over US Women's Open title defense

Yuka glosses over US Women's Open title defense

By Jan Veran | 2 minutes ago
For all her exploits in the amateur and pro ranks here and abroad, Yuka Saso never had the chance to defend a championship,...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario ties for 21st after 71 in Florida golf tiff

Del Rosario ties for 21st after 71 in Florida golf tiff

1 hour ago
Pauline del Rosario rallied with a two-under 71 and tied for 21st-place finish in the Inova Mission Inn Resort and Club ...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics extinguish Heat, advance to NBA Finals

Celtics extinguish Heat, advance to NBA Finals

2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics, led by 26 points from Jayson Tatum, advanced to the NBA Finals by defeating Miami 100-96, setting up a...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi finishes strong, snares 3rd place in Arizona golf tourney

Malixi finishes strong, snares 3rd place in Arizona golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Rianne Malixi saved some grounds on a late birdie-burst, finishing solo third on a closing four-under 67 in the Albane Valenzuela...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal, Djokovic set up French Open quarterfinal clash as Alacaraz cruises

Nadal, Djokovic set up French Open quarterfinal clash as Alacaraz cruises

3 hours ago
Rafael Nadal set up a blockbuster French Open quarterfinal against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic when he defeated Felix...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with