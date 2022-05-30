The return of Camarines-Iriga in PCAP

MANILA, Philippines – The Wesley So Cup may be only three playdates old, but there’s a bit of a shakeup at the top and some feel-good stories coming out of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

The Caloocan LoadManna Knights, always acknowledged as a top team in the north but habitually underperforming during the playoffs, are atop the standings for the first time in their history.

The Cagayan Kings are at third place at the moment, while the other traditional powers like Laguna and San Juan sit at the fifth and eighth spots, respectively.

Down south, one such story is the Camarines-Iriga squad.

Currently at 5-0, in second place and one point behind leader Iloilo Kisela Knights, the Camarines-Iriga Soaring Eagles Oragons are back where team owner Engineer Jojo Buenaventura feels they belong.

During the first ever All-Filipino Cup of the first season of PCAP, Camarines has plummeted down the Southern Division standings more so with the departure of key players to more high-profile clubs.

Iriga, on the other hand, has always been close to the bottom.

The merger of the two clubs, according to Buenaventura, has stabilized their lineup.

“We have a better lineup that can play all the teams,” observed the team owner.

But he was quick to point out that it is too early in the season to tell. “There are a lot of very good and strong teams,” he added.

In their first outing of the Wesley So Cup, they defeated the Toledo Trojans, 13-8. They followed that up with a double-header sweep against Pagadian, 16-5, and Cagayan de Oro, 18-3.

Then last weekend, they squeaked past the Cebu Machers, 12-9, then crushed Palawan-Albay, 17-4.

Camarines-Iriga has shown more flexibility now with NM Glennen Artuz, Walt Allen Talan and NM Onofre Espiritu Jr. rotating on the top boards.

Ezraline Alvarez and Isabel Palibino tag team on the lady player boards while Raul Fernandez and Roger Pesimo alternate on the senior boards.

The homegrown boards are led by the last original Camarines player in Virgen Gil Ruaya with NM Ronald Llavanes, Collier Graspela and Artuz.

The Soaring Eagles Oragons will be tested this coming Wednesday, June 1 when they take on the Kisela Knights in the second game of the double-header. Tacloban will be their opponent in the first game.