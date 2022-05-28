Kai makes SI NBA mock draft

MANILA, Philippines — Slowly but surely, Filipino sensation Kai Sotto is gaining steam in his 2022 NBA Rookie Draft bid with still a month left before the draft proper.

Sotto, the 7-foot-3 wunderkind, has just made it at No. 49 of the mock draft by prestigious outlet Sports Illustrated for the NBA draft proceedings on June 23 in Brooklyn, New York.

Should the stars align for Sotto, he could see himself land with the Sacramento Kings who own the said pick.

Curiously, Filipino mentor Jimmy Alapag is currently serving as assistant coach for the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate squad of Sacramento.

Sotto, son of former PBA cager Ervin, is vying to become the first Filipino homegrown player to make the world’s premier basketball league, where Fil-American aces Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets are already in.

In other international sports outlets like USA Today, Yahoo Sports, CBS Sports, The Athletic and SB Nation, Sotto however is not included in the big board so far.

From 99th last month, Sotto dropped out of the ESPN’s Top 100 as of now while rising to No. 102 from No. 113 in the NBA Draft Room big board.

Sotto yesterday posted a photo inside the Orlando Magic facility for a workout with more to come in the next weeks reportedly including the New York Knicks.

He just turned 20 years old this month and he’s coming from a solid campaign for Adelaide in the Australia NBL where he posted averages of 7.5 points and 4.4 rebounds.