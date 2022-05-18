Arcilla seeks top finish in Fr. Suarez Open

MANILA, Philippines — Davis Cup veteran Johnny Arcilla earns the No. 1 seeding, with the top guns anchoring the country’s campaign in the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam, drawing Mimo Tomacruz in the opener of the Fr. Fernando Suarez M-Cup Open Tennis Championship, which got under way Tuesday in Malabon City.

Seven other tough matches usher in the first Open men’s singles tournament since Jeson Patrombon foiled Jed Olivarez in three in the PPS-PEPP Olivarez Cup last March, which marked the tennis restart after a two-year hiatus due to the global health crisis.

Patrombon, however, isn’t around to shoot for another crown as he spearheads the Philippine medal drive in the ongoing Hanoi Games along with Casey Alcantara, Ruben Gonzales, Treat Huey and Eric Olivarez Jr.

The Iligan City ace is also sorely missed in this week’s championship, held in honor of the late healing priest and tennis buff who launched this event many years ago, and which Patrombon has ruled three times.

“Despite Patrombon and company’s absence, we still expect a spirited chase for top honors in this event honoring the memory of Fr. Suarez, an avid player and staunch tennis supporter,” said Bobby Castro, president/CEO of the organizing Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala, which also bankrolls the country’s longest-running junior tennis circuit.