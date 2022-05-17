^

Sports

Triathlon plots gold rush in next SEAG

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
May 17, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — After coming short of its sweep bid, the Triathlon Association of the Philippines is looking forward to the next edition of the Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia where it has chance to rake in more gold medals.

“Next year in Cambodia, there will be three events each for triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon,” said TRAP president Tom Carrasco. “We’re back to the drawing board because we also have to prepare for the World Games Duathlon in July.”

The country came into the Hanoi event eyeing 1-2 finishes in all four events but wound up with just three gold medals, including two from Kim Mangrobang, a silver from Kim Remolino and a bronze from Raven Alcoseba also in triathlon.

Fer Caceres delivered the other gold in men’s triathlon.

John Leerams Chicano, a two-time triathlon SEA Games gold winner, failed in his SEA Games duathlon debut as he wound up just fourth.

The Filipinos hope to bounce back big in Phnom Penh.

“In Cambodia, we are allowed eight to nine events to include duathlon and aquathlon plus mixed relay teams, we will aim for at least five golds,” said Carrasco.

TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

6 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team avoided a late meltdown as it escaped with a 76-73 win over Thailand to begin...
Sports
fbtw
Cash incentives await SEA Games medalists

Cash incentives await SEA Games medalists

9 hours ago
Cash incentives for medal-performing athletes will flow from the coffers of the Philippine Sports Commission after the 31st...
Sports
fbtw
World champ Yulo leaps to 4th SEA Games gold

World champ Yulo leaps to 4th SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Reigning vault world champion Carlos Yulo brandished his dominance in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with a landslide victory...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Efren "Bata" Reyes opened his bid for a SEA Games gold medal in the men's 1-cushion carom against Thailand's Suriya Suwannasingh....
Sports
fbtw
Yulo ends SEA Games bid with 5th gymnastics gold

Yulo ends SEA Games bid with 5th gymnastics gold

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Carlos Yulo wrapped up his campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with his fifth gold medal, ruling the men's horizontal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

6 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team avoided a late meltdown as it escaped with a 76-73 win over Thailand to begin...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo ends SEA Games bid with 5th gymnastics gold

Yulo ends SEA Games bid with 5th gymnastics gold

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Carlos Yulo wrapped up his campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with his fifth gold medal, ruling the men's horizontal...
Sports
fbtw
World champ Yulo leaps to 4th SEA Games gold

World champ Yulo leaps to 4th SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Reigning vault world champion Carlos Yulo brandished his dominance in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with a landslide victory...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine bowling ends 11-year SEA Games drought as Tan wins gold

Philippine bowling ends 11-year SEA Games drought as Tan wins gold

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Tan mounted a comeback to take the gold in the competition after ending the first game at only fourth place.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women overcome rocky start, rout Indonesia to open SEA Games title defense

Gilas women overcome rocky start, rout Indonesia to open SEA Games title defense

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Early foul trouble on the Philippine side sent the Indonesians to the charity stripe to keep the game close in the first two...
Sports
fbtw
Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines' SEA Games Sunday gold rush

Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines' SEA Games Sunday gold rush

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, and triathlete Kim Mangrobang were the stars of Team Philippines' gold medal haul...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with