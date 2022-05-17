Triathlon plots gold rush in next SEAG

MANILA, Philippines — After coming short of its sweep bid, the Triathlon Association of the Philippines is looking forward to the next edition of the Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia where it has chance to rake in more gold medals.

“Next year in Cambodia, there will be three events each for triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon,” said TRAP president Tom Carrasco. “We’re back to the drawing board because we also have to prepare for the World Games Duathlon in July.”

The country came into the Hanoi event eyeing 1-2 finishes in all four events but wound up with just three gold medals, including two from Kim Mangrobang, a silver from Kim Remolino and a bronze from Raven Alcoseba also in triathlon.

Fer Caceres delivered the other gold in men’s triathlon.

John Leerams Chicano, a two-time triathlon SEA Games gold winner, failed in his SEA Games duathlon debut as he wound up just fourth.

The Filipinos hope to bounce back big in Phnom Penh.

“In Cambodia, we are allowed eight to nine events to include duathlon and aquathlon plus mixed relay teams, we will aim for at least five golds,” said Carrasco.