Filipinas stumble vs defending champs Vietnam

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 11, 2022 | 10:09pm
The Philippine women's national football team could not sweep Group A as they fell to defending champions Vietnam, 1-2
HANOI — The Philippine women's national football team could not get the victory over defending champions Vietnam in their home turf during the 31st Southeast Asian Games, losing 1-2 in their Group A preliminary match at the Cam Pha Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite a promising start punctuated by skipper Tahnai Annis finding the back of the net in the 15th minute, the Filipinas conceded two goals en route to the loss.

In a battle of two teams making their FIFA Women's World Cup debut in Australia next year, the Philippines was up against tall odds as the Vietnamese had fresher legs.

Their clash against the Filipinas was the first they played in the biennial tournament.

Also on the side of the hosts was a 16,000-strong crowd in the stadium to push them on.

Scoring goals for Vietnam were Tuyet Dung and Thuy Trang in the 38th- and 50th-minute-mark of the game. 

Still, the Filipinas finished the group stage with three points to their name.

The Philippines will need Vietnam to either win or draw against Cambodia in their match on Saturday to advance to the next round.

The Filipinas are looking for their first podium finish in the biennial sports meet.

FOOTBALL

SEA GAMES
