^

Sports

What's up with La Salle's Mark Nonoy?

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 29, 2022 | 1:11pm
What's up with La Salle's Mark Nonoy?
In 12 games for the Green Archers, Mark Nonoy is averaging only 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in just a little over 17 minutes a game. During his rookie year with the UST Growling Tigers, he averaged 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in over 21 minutes a game. 
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Is the grass always greener on the other side?

The De La Salle Green Archers have an 8-5 record in the men’s basketball tournament of UAAP Season 84. That’s good for third in the league behind Ateneo and the University of the Philippines respectively, and in the Final Four or a spot in the potential step-ladder format. 

Not bad at all. 

In 12 games for the Green Archers, Nonoy is averaging 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in just a little over 17 minutes a game.

During his rookie year with the UST Growling Tigers, Nonoy averaged 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in over 21 minutes a game. 

The highest he has tallied this Season 84 is 17 points against FEU in the first round. 

Nonoy was a non-factor in DLSU’s 64-51 win over Adamson, going scoreless. Coincidentally, he also did not score during the first round match against Adamson.

In eight of the 12 matches he has played (he missed the first game of the season), Nonoy has scored below double digits eight times (twice against UST, Adamson and UP, and once each against Ateneo and FEU). 

Is it because he has struggled to fit into La Salle’s system, which is more of a half-court game than the full-court run-and-gun game he played with UST during his high school and first year college days?

Or is it because teams have scouted him well?

It should be noted, however, that Nonoy’s efficiency rating with UST was bad — a minus-21. With La Salle, Nonoy is a plus-2. Furthermore, La Salle is in a much better spot than Nonoy’s old squad, which is second to the last with a 3-10 record. So, he is also in a good place.

No doubt, UST is reeling from all the departures of its key players after the controversy of their controversial bubble in Sorsogon in 2020.

Despite Nonoy’s struggles on the offensive end, it is a matter of time when the former UAAP Rookie of the Year finds his comfort zone with his new team. He is too good a player to be kept down like this.

GREEN ARCHERS

LA SALLE

MARK NONOY

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Smart to back up Kai Sotto in NBA bid

Smart to back up Kai Sotto in NBA bid

20 hours ago
Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is rallying behind longtime Smart ambassador Kai Sotto’s bid to become the first...
Sports
fbtw
Spoelstra's Heat welcome much-needed NBA playoff rest

Spoelstra's Heat welcome much-needed NBA playoff rest

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Banged up despite the lopsided series win over Atlanta, Spoelstra eyes to use the lull as they wait for their next opponents...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto to join 2022 NBA Draft

Kai Sotto to join 2022 NBA Draft

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Philippine basketball star Kai Sotto has taken the next step toward his dream of reaching the NBA as he declared for the 2022...
Sports
fbtw

Steph, Giannis explode as Warriors, Bucks advance

14 hours ago
The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and resurgent Golden State Warriors completed 4-1 series victories to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Curry, Warriors eliminate Nuggets to advance in NBA playoffs

Curry, Warriors eliminate Nuggets to advance in NBA playoffs

1 day ago
The resurgent Golden State Warriors relied on 30 points from Stephen Curry and a crucial late 15-point cameo from Gary Payton...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Lopena shines in Philippine Athletics Championships opener

Lopena shines in Philippine Athletics Championships opener

By Joey Villar | 19 minutes ago
Anfernee Lopena delivered the worthiest performance in the opening day of the two-day Philippine Athletics Championships by...
Sports
fbtw
Mavs silence Jazz to advance in NBA playoffs

Mavs silence Jazz to advance in NBA playoffs

1 hour ago
The Dallas Mavericks dug deep to defeat the Utah Jazz, 98-96, on the road in Salt Lake City to complete a 4-2 series win
Sports
fbtw
Ardina seeks back-to-back in Garden City Classic golf tilt

Ardina seeks back-to-back in Garden City Classic golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Confidence will be the least of Dottie Ardina’s concerns when the Filipina golfer tees it up in the first round of the...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo's Raffy Verano: An old blood-and-guts comeback

Ateneo's Raffy Verano: An old blood-and-guts comeback

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
In an team loaded with talent, one can be overlooked. But Raffy Verano cannot be overlooked with his heads-up play.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

By Alder Almo | 3 hours ago
The Philippines’ best prospect Kai Sotto may not be a popular name in major mock drafts, but he is a legitimate NBA...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with