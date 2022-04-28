^

Brownlee back for Coms Cup

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
April 28, 2022 | 12:00am

Its likely the PBA second conference or Commissioners Cup will allow teams to once again bring in imports of up to 6-10 in height as has been the recent practice. Depending on the Board of Governors, the height limit may even be scrapped to make the competition more interesting especially since the EASL team Bay Area Dragons will be competing as a guest entry eligible to vie for the championship. The decision will be made during the Boards planning session in Boracay this weekend.

One things for sure, Barangay Ginebra will still be bannered by Justin Brownlee whos officially listed at 6-4 5/8. Brownlee will be at a severe height disadvantage if the opposing imports are 6-10 or over but thats not an issue with coach Tim Cone. In the 2018 Commissioners Cup where the ceiling for reinforcements was 6-10, Brownlee led Ginebra to the championship and took his first of two Best Import awards. Ginebra came back from a 1-2 series deficit to win three in a row over San Miguel Beer for the crown. San Miguels import was 6-8 Renaldo Balkman and Christian Standhardinger, now with Ginebra, was in coach Leo Austrias lineup.

Justin will be back for the second conference,” declared Cone. And Brownlee gave his thumbs up. Brownlee turned 34 last Saturday and Cone joked that his wish was if only he could stay 34 forever. The other day, Brownlee had lasik surgery to improve his vision and Cone said that means he wont be missing too many shots in the future.

I remember scouting Justin in the NBA Summer League and I was impressed by his three-point shooting,” related Cone. “But in his first PBA game, he went 0 of 7 from three and in his next game, he was 1 of 8. Honestly, I looked like an idiot for bringing him in. Then, he got going.” It didnt take long before Cone looked more of a genius than an idiot. Brownlee was actually a replacement for Paul Harris in the 2016 Governors Cup. Harris went down with a fractured finger in his first game. Since his PBA debut, Brownlee has played in eight conferences and won five championships. Hes in the import record books as the most prolific three-point bomber ever and No. 5 in the all-time scoring ladder.

In an ultimate comparison, Cone said Brownlee is like Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. “Theres a lot of things Jimmy does that remind me of Justin and the other way around,” he said. “Im in touch with Spo (Miami coach Erik Spoelstra) and texted him after the Heat went up 3-1 in the playoffs against Atlanta. I think common friends told him we just won the PBA title. Hes in the middle of the playoffs (Miami just advanced to the second round) so its not like were talking much on the phone. I know hes excited to come over in 2023 for the FIBA World Cup as US coach Steve Kerrs first assistant. Im sure hell want to visit his hometown in San Pablo and meet up with family. Im hoping Miami wins the NBA title this year. I thought Phoenix would win it until Devin Booker got hurt and now, it looks like the Boston Celtics, a team I dont cheer for, might go all the way.”

