^

Sports

CPG Bohol crowned VisMin Super Cup champion

Philstar.com
April 11, 2022 | 12:14pm
CPG Bohol crowned VisMin Super Cup champion
Members of the CPG Bohol Dolphins celebrate after ruling the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup late Sunday night at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga.

ZAMBOANGA – The CPG Bohol Dolphins are the champions of the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup.

Late Sunday night, the Dolphins etched their mark in league history by becoming the latest ruler of this regional basketball event after outlasting the upstart OCCCI-Ormoc Sheer Masters, 84-77, in Game Two of their best-of-three title series at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum.

John Orbeta played another big game, coming away with 18 points, most of them coming from transition baskets. But it was Jhong Bondoc who started things out, hitting three triples in the first period on his way to finishing with 16 points on top of six rebounds and two steals.

Landry Sanjo, who was brought in as a replacement import two games before the start of the playoffs, added 16 markers and 12 rebounds.

Nikko Panganiban, adjudged as the Finals Most Valuable Player, contributed 12 for the Dolphins, who got 46 inside points, 14 more than their rivals.

Rebounding has been a big story as well in the Dolphins’ domination of the up-and-coming Sheer Masters. Bohol grabbed 61 rebounds compared to 44 of Ormoc, and that resulted to 19 second chance points compared to only six for its counterpart.

Earlier, the VisMin Super awarded Reed Juntilla of the Zamboanga Valientes the highest individual citation in the tournament when he was adjudged as the Best Player of the Conference.

Joining Juntilla, a former PBA player who also won multiple championships in the defunct PBL, are Gabby Espinas and Paul Sanga of the OCCCI-Ormoc Sheer Masters, Shaq Alanes of Macfi-Basilan and Panganiban.

Macfi-Basilan defeated Zamboanga, 75-70, in the battle for third.

CPG Bohol, coached by Edsel Vallena, led by as many as 14 points, 25-11, early in the second period, and appeared to be putting away OCCCI-Ormoc early, but the Sheer Masters were able to draw solid contributions from their bench players, particularly Pari Llagas, who had 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, allowing them to get back in the game.

Grenarl Malubay’s basket shoved the Sheer Masters within three, 68-65, with still 7:56 left in regulation, but both teams switched on their defensive mode as neither team was able to score for more than three minutes. Orbeta then scored on another transition basket to break the silence, and the Dolphins held off repeated uprisings of their rivals from there.    

BASKETBALL

VISMIN SUPER CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eumir Marcial bucks early knockdowns to score TKO win vs American foe

Eumir Marcial bucks early knockdowns to score TKO win vs American foe

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A 6-round undercard feature of the Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora WBC super welterweight interim title fight, Marcial...
Sports
fbtw

Philippine obstacle racers enter names in Guinness

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
The Philippines’ Mark Julius Rodelas and Kaizen dela Serna set new world obstacle marks as they ruled the Philippine OCR 100M Open yesterday at Arcovia City in Pasig City.
Sports
fbtw
Malixi stays hot, clinches AJGA crown in sudden death

Malixi stays hot, clinches AJGA crown in sudden death

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Rianne Malixi carried her remarkable title run to the American Junior Golf Association circuit.
Sports
fbtw
On a roll, UP's Lucero says he's still adjusting

On a roll, UP's Lucero says he's still adjusting

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Since going scoreless in his first game in a Maroons jersey, Lucero has averaged 16 points per game on a scorching 63% shooting...
Sports
fbtw
Amid MVP chants, UP's Zavier Lucero keeps eyes on UAAP title

Amid MVP chants, UP's Zavier Lucero keeps eyes on UAAP title

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After having a stretch of big games for the Fighting Maroons punctuated by a 27-point explosion against the FEU Tamaraws in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Leclerc the man to beat after Formula One masterclass

Leclerc the man to beat after Formula One masterclass

26 minutes ago
Charles Leclerc has long been touted as a Formula One world champion in the making, and the Ferrari driver has emerged as...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines welcomes another SEA Games, this time in Cambodia

Philippines welcomes another SEA Games, this time in Cambodia

By Joey Villar | 32 minutes ago
In a span of a year, the Philippines will participate in two Southeast Asian Games — the first one in Hanoi, Vietnam...
Sports
fbtw
Kingdom Hearts 4, mobile game announced in anniversary celebration

Kingdom Hearts 4, mobile game announced in anniversary celebration

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Celebrating 20 years of Kingdom Hearts, game developer Square Enix marked the night with the announcement of the much-awaited...
Sports
fbtw
Underdogs RRQ Philippines stun Fennel Adversity to rule WCS PH

Underdogs RRQ Philippines stun Fennel Adversity to rule WCS PH

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
RRQ Philippines (RRQ) pulled the biggest comeback as they won the Wild Rift Champions SEA-Philippines (WCS-PH) crown over...
Sports
fbtw
Why you should include the NU Bulldogs in UAAP hoops conversations

Why you should include the NU Bulldogs in UAAP hoops conversations

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Who would have thought that the National University Bulldogs would be in contention for a Final Four slot after seven games...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with