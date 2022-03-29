^

Sports

Altas bury Bombers for 1st win

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 29, 2022 | 4:11pm
Altas bury Bombers for 1st win

Games Wednesday
(La Salle Greehills Gym, Mandaluyong)
12 p.m. – AU vs Letran
3 p.m. – EAC vs San Beda

MANILA, Philippines – University of Perpetual Help launched its championship bid with a bang as it routed Jose Rizal University, 77-56, on Tuesday to seize a share of the lead in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills in Mandaluyong.

Kim Aurin, Jeff Egan and Jielo Razon, half of the six remnants from the team that last played three years ago, took turns in delivering the decisive blows and finished with 20, 14 and 13 points, respectively, to lift the Altas to their first win.

It also catapulted the Las Pinas-based squad straight into a five-way logjam at the helm alongside defending champion Letran, powerhouse San Beda, Mapua and Arellano University.

“We’re happy with the win and we’re hoping to improve even more,” said UPHSD coach Mike Saguiguit.

The Altas went on an early tear and erected a 26-9 lead that ballooned to 43-25 at the half, thanks to the Aurin-Egan-Razon troika.

The bad start somehow took the fight out of the dispirited Bombers, who got buried even more under the avalanche of the relentless Altas attack and trailed, 38-64, and were never the same.

Saguiguit later admitted he was pleasantly surprised with their strong start.

“I really didn’t expect it to have this kind of great result. Maybe it was because of the excitement that the boys felt after two years of not playing a single game,” said Saguiguit.

“This was their chance, that’s probably the reason they played well,” he added.

JM Delos Santos paced the Bombers with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals while rookie Jason Celis added 11 markers.

The scores

UPHSD 77 – Aurin 20, Egan 14, Razon 13, Abis 6, Pagaran 5, Omega 4, Nunez 3, Cuevas 2, Sevilla 2, Barcuma 2, Boral 2, Martel 2, Movida 2, Kawamura 0, Ferreras 0

JRU 56 – Delos Santos 17, Celis 11, Bongay 8, Agbong 7, Arenal 7, Estrella 3, Dionisio 2, Jungco 1, Macatangay 0, Aguilar 0, Guiab 0, dela Rama 0, Gonzales 0

Quarterscores: 26-9; 43-25; 64-38; 77-56

ALTAS

BOMBERS

JOSE RIZAL UNIVERSITY

NCAA

PERPETUAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Can Meralco, Ginebra seal title showdown?

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra and Meralco are a win away in the PBA best-of-5 semifinals to arrange a fourth showdown in the Governors’ Cup Finals but they’re not looking beyond what could be the closer or extension...
Sports
fbtw
10 cagers who impressed on UAAP Season 84 opening day

10 cagers who impressed on UAAP Season 84 opening day

By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
Even amongst the opening day winners and losers, there were players who impressed and we selected the 10 best performers of...
Sports
fbtw
Siakam, Raptors halt Celtics' win streak with OT victory

Siakam, Raptors halt Celtics' win streak with OT victory

5 hours ago
Pascal Siakam poured in 40 points as the Toronto Raptors snapped the Boston Celtics' six-game win streak with a 115-112 overtime...
Sports
fbtw

Salud vows winning Converge team

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Converge PBA Governor Atty. Chito Salud said yesterday the pro league’s newest franchise is set to establish a winning culture and align itself with the company’s goal of excellence.
Sports
fbtw
VisMin Cup: CPG wins 8th straight game; Zamboanga triumphs anew

VisMin Cup: CPG wins 8th straight game; Zamboanga triumphs anew

5 hours ago
CPG Bohol escaped past a gritty Macfi-Basilan, 79-78, to extend its winning run to eight straight games and remain as the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Obiena, PATAFA close to resolution

Obiena, PATAFA close to resolution

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The end of the bickering between World No. 5 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics and Track and Field Association...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles hold back pesky Tams; Falcons slay Warriors

Eagles hold back pesky Tams; Falcons slay Warriors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Three-time reigning champion Ateneo weathered a late Far Eastern University storm, 79-70, to stay unbeaten in two matches...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Standhardinger stands tall, scoops up weekly PBA player citation

Ginebra's Standhardinger stands tall, scoops up weekly PBA player citation

4 hours ago
The Filipino-German stepped up big time in three games so far, averaging 14.3 points on 48-percent shooting clip, 13.0 rebounds,...
Sports
fbtw
Hornets spoil Irving's long-awaited home debut for Nets

Hornets spoil Irving's long-awaited home debut for Nets

By Alder Almo | 6 hours ago
Kyrie Irving waited all season for this day to come. But it didn’t go down the way he envisioned it.
Sports
fbtw
Pasig King Pirates look to make PCAP history

Pasig King Pirates look to make PCAP history

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The Pasig King Pirates looked supremely confident heading into the playoffs of the San Miguel-All Filipino Cup of the Professional...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with