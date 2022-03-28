^

Sports

Eagles stake 27-game win streak vs Tams

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 28, 2022 | 2:45pm
Eagles stake 27-game win streak vs Tams
Dave Ildefonso returned to Ateneo from NU with a bang in their win against UP over the weekend.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Tuesday
(Mall of Asia Arena)
10 a.m. – UE vs AdU
1 p.m. – Ateneo vs FEU
4 p.m. – NU vs DLSU
7 p.m. – UP vs UST

MANILA, Philippines – Three-time title holder Ateneo puts its 27-game win streak on the line against last tormentor Far Eastern University in a clash for early leadership in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Eagles last tasted a loss (63-60) in the UAAP against the Tamaraws back in October 2018 before going on a 10-game sweep of the rest of Season 81 and scoring a 16-0 wipeout of the entire Season 82 to complete a three-peat.

Nearly four years later, the Eagles meet the Tamaraws anew at 1 p.m. with hopes of sustaining a steady drive to a fourth consecutive title in the compressed season under a bubble set-up due to the pandemic.

Host La Salle and National U also shoot for joint lead at 4 p.m. with the winner of Ateneo-FEU tussle as UP and UST bid for first win at 7 p.m. In the curtain-raiser at 10 a.m., Adamson and UE seek to barge into the winner’s circle as well.

The Eagles over the weekend have extended their run to 27 straight games following their 90-81 triumph over UP but against FEU, coach Tab Baldwin warned a tall order for win No. 28. 

“They look comfortable playing the game together. They look at ease. If there’s anybody that I’ve seen so far that looks almost in mid-season form, FEU really looks that way,” said Baldwin as FEU scored the UAAP’s biggest win so far against Santo Tomas, 76-51.

FEU mentor Olsen Racela expects the same from the Eagles as the Tamaraws’ early test in the UAAP’s compressed four-game, three-day slates a week.

“Lahat naman naglalaro three times a week tapos yun nga, Ateneo agad ang kalaban namin. We'll prepare hard for the defending champions,” said Racela.

Super rookie RJ Abarrientos will lead FEU’s upset bid after a scintillating debut in their 25-point victory against Dave Ildefonso, who returned to Ateneo from NU with a bang in their win against UP.

ATENEO

DAVE ILDEFONSO

EAGLES

FEU

TAMS

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
10 cagers who impressed on UAAP Season 84 opening day

10 cagers who impressed on UAAP Season 84 opening day

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Even amongst the opening day winners and losers, there were players who impressed and we selected the 10 best performers of...
Sports
fbtw
Letran discovers what they have in ex-UST forward Rhenz Abando

Letran discovers what they have in ex-UST forward Rhenz Abando

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
During Letran’s 67-63 conquest of the College of Saint Benilde to open to men’s basketball competition of NCAA...
Sports
fbtw
Vintage Folayang spoils Parr's retirement party, scores unanimous decision win

Vintage Folayang spoils Parr's retirement party, scores unanimous decision win

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Back to his bread and butter of striking, the Wushu specialist connected on a flurry of punches and spinning kicks that denied...
Sports
fbtw
Quiban posts best Asian Tour finish at 5th, earns P1 million

Quiban posts best Asian Tour finish at 5th, earns P1 million

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Justin Quiban continued to gain ranking points and improve his status on the Asian Tour, producing a career-best solo fifth...
Sports
fbtw
House of Jawo to rise soon

House of Jawo to rise soon

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Deputy Speaker Cong. Eric Martinez said yesterday a Robert Jaworski tribute court will be inaugurated in Barangay Parada,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
ONE atomweight champ Angela Lee eyes Xiong Jing Nan's strawweight crown

ONE atomweight champ Angela Lee eyes Xiong Jing Nan's strawweight crown

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With a 1-1 head-to-head record, Lee wants to show that she is the best of the best among female MMA fighters in ONE Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Bombers, Altas open NCAA hoops campaign

Bombers, Altas open NCAA hoops campaign

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Jose Rizal University and University of Perpetual Help take their turn to get the feel of the action as they clash Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang still wants ONE MMA title despite victorious Super Series Muay Thai debut

Folayang still wants ONE MMA title despite victorious Super Series Muay Thai debut

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
While some may think it's a sign for the 37-year-old to veer away from MMA and into Muay Thai, Folayang says there's still...
Sports
fbtw
CPG sweeps VisMin Cup 1st round; Zamboanga, Basilan win

CPG sweeps VisMin Cup 1st round; Zamboanga, Basilan win

2 hours ago
Carlos P. Garcia (CPG) of Bohol completed a sweep of the first round of the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup after the Dolphins...
Sports
fbtw
After hard-fought ONE X win, Stephen Loman seeks high-profile bout

After hard-fought ONE X win, Stephen Loman seeks high-profile bout

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Team Lakay's Stephen Loman hopes all roads lead to a shot at the ONE Bantamweight World Championship after his gritty win...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with