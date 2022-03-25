PVL opens doors to live audience

MANILA, Philippines – After almost three years, Philippine volleyball fans can now watch their idols in person again.

This after Premier Volleyball League president Ricky Palou announced recently that they are opening the league to the fans starting in the quarterfinals of the Open Conference on Monday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

“Yes, we will open the league to our fans starting Monday but they have to bring their vaccination cards,” said Palou.

The quarters were initially scheduled tomorrow at the Paco Arena in Manila — where all the games of the group stages were played — but Cignal, the league’s broadcast partner, requested it be moved on the first day its old home in San Juan will be made available.

The good news meant avid supporters could watch games beginning with the match pitting crowd darling Creamline with defending champion Cherry Tiggo in the main game at 6 p.m. that will be preceded by the Cignal HD-Bali Pure showdown at 3 p.m.

The last PVL game that was held with fans was back on Nov. 9, 2019 when Creamline completed a two-game sweep of Petro Gazz to rule the Reinforced Conference.

The league, which has now turned professional, returned last year but it was held in a bubble format and without fans in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And with cases dwindling and restrictions relaxing, the league is opening their games to the public again.