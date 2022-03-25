^

Sports

PVL opens doors to live audience

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 25, 2022 | 12:49pm
PVL opens doors to live audience
The Creamline Cool Smashers
PVL

MANILA, Philippines – After almost three years, Philippine volleyball fans can now watch their idols in person again.

This after Premier Volleyball League president Ricky Palou announced recently that they are opening the league to the fans starting in the quarterfinals of the Open Conference on Monday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

“Yes, we will open the league to our fans starting Monday but they have to bring their vaccination cards,” said Palou.

The quarters were initially scheduled tomorrow at the Paco Arena in Manila — where all the games of the group stages were played — but Cignal, the league’s broadcast partner, requested it be moved on the first day its old home in San Juan will be made available.

The good news meant avid supporters could watch games beginning with the match pitting crowd darling Creamline with defending champion Cherry Tiggo in the main game at 6 p.m. that will be preceded by the Cignal HD-Bali Pure showdown at 3 p.m.

The last PVL game that was held with fans was back on Nov. 9, 2019 when Creamline completed a two-game sweep of Petro Gazz to rule the Reinforced Conference.

The league, which has now turned professional, returned last year but it was held in a bubble format and without fans in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And with cases dwindling and restrictions relaxing, the league is opening their games to the public again.

PVL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Obiena, 8 other Filipino athletes receive Olympic scholarships

Obiena, 8 other Filipino athletes receive Olympic scholarships

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Nine Filipino athletes, including World No. 5 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, were recently granted Olympic Solidarity Scholarships...
Sports
fbtw
Champ back to work

Champ back to work

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
After a three-week holiday in his Bohol hometown and Manila, WBC featherweight champion Mark (Magnifico) Magsayo flew back...
Sports
fbtw

No lead is safe

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
The teams that won Game 1 of their best-of-5 PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal series last Wednesday came back from double-digit deficits to deliver a strong message that no lead is safe in basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer serves suspension, Filipinos falter in Japan B. League

Kiefer serves suspension, Filipinos falter in Japan B. League

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Filipinos in the Japan B. League fell victim to sorry losses with their respective squads on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Lesser lights lead warriors past heat

Lesser lights lead warriors past heat

14 hours ago
Jordan Poole scored 30 points as the short-handed Golden State Warriors halted their losing streak in emphatic fashion with...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Loman sees Sato bout as stepping stone to ONE bantamweight title shot

Loman sees Sato bout as stepping stone to ONE bantamweight title shot

By Luisa Morales | 47 minutes ago
After dominating the bantamweight division in his previous promotion, Team Lakay's Stephen Loman is looking to do the same...
Sports
fbtw
Unbeaten Bohol books fifth straight win in VisMin Cup

Unbeaten Bohol books fifth straight win in VisMin Cup

56 minutes ago
The Dolphins continued to make a big splash in the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup after they outlasted a tough OCCCI Ormoc Sheer...
Sports
fbtw
Miado plans to go toe-to-toe vs 'explosive' Adiwang

Miado plans to go toe-to-toe vs 'explosive' Adiwang

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
As his opponent is known for his offensive style when it comes to the ONE Circle, Miado will be vying to match his fellow...
Sports
fbtw
Booker drops 49 as Suns win to clinch NBA-best mark, home playoff edge

Booker drops 49 as Suns win to clinch NBA-best mark, home playoff edge

1 hour ago
Devin Booker scored a season-high 49 points and the Phoenix Suns clinched the NBA's best season record and a home-court edge...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan flounders, heads to early LPGA exit

Pagdanganan flounders, heads to early LPGA exit

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Bianca Pagdanganan played out of sync all day and faced another abbreviated stint in an LPGA Tour event.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with