Plana-Macalaguim tandem holds ground

MANILA, Philippines — Junjun Plana and Gab Macalaguim pooled a 161 total to zero in on the overall gross crown while Richard Santos and Michael Miguel took charge in the overall net race with a 180 heading to the final day of the Southwoods Invitational in Carmona, Cavite last Friday.

The Plana-Macalaguim pair combined for 84 points under the best-ball format at the Masters course and scored 77 points in aggregate play at the Legends to post a seven-point lead over the Justine Tambunting-Terrence Macatangay tandem, which assembled a 154 total from an 86 at Masters and 68 at Legends.

Edsel Opulencia and Abraham Avena stood a point adrift at 153 after an 82 at Masters and 71 at the Legends.

Santos and Miguel, on the other hand, produced a 180 from a 96 at Masters and an 84 at Legends as they wrested a one-point lead over Dexter Lim and Lucas Lim, who combined for a 179 after a 96 at Masters and 83 at Legends.