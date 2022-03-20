^

Sports

Plana-Macalaguim tandem holds ground

The Philippine Star
March 20, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Junjun Plana and Gab Macalaguim pooled a 161 total to zero in on the overall gross crown while Richard Santos and Michael Miguel took charge in the overall net race with a 180 heading to the final day of the Southwoods Invitational in Carmona, Cavite last Friday.

The Plana-Macalaguim pair combined for 84 points under the best-ball format at the Masters course and scored 77 points in aggregate play at the Legends to post a seven-point lead over the Justine Tambunting-Terrence Macatangay tandem, which assembled a 154 total from an 86 at Masters and 68 at Legends.

Edsel Opulencia and Abraham Avena stood a point adrift at 153 after an 82 at Masters and 71 at the Legends.

Santos and Miguel, on the other hand, produced a 180 from a 96 at Masters and an 84 at Legends as they wrested a one-point lead over Dexter Lim and Lucas Lim, who combined for a 179 after a 96 at Masters and 83 at Legends.

JUNJUN PLANA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Brownlee, Aguilar tow Ginebra past TNT to barge into PBA semis

Brownlee, Aguilar tow Ginebra past TNT to barge into PBA semis

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Despite facing a TNT side who held a twice-to-beat edge, the Gin Kings were able to claw themselves out and move on to the...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots oust Fuel Masters to forge semis duel with Meralco

Hotshots oust Fuel Masters to forge semis duel with Meralco

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Magnolia hit the ground running against the Fuel Masters, who needed to win a knockout game against the Northport Batang Pier...
Sports
fbtw
SBP President Panlilio wants combination of pros, cadets for Gilas future

SBP President Panlilio wants combination of pros, cadets for Gilas future

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Rather than rely on veteran professional players or promising young guns individually, Panlilio believes that the key is to...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Roundup: Lakers edge Raptors in OT; Jazz rout Clippers

NBA Roundup: Lakers edge Raptors in OT; Jazz rout Clippers

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
In a see-saw game that saw 24 lead changes and 16 deadlocks, Russell Westbrook converted a tough three-point shot with 0.9...
Sports
fbtw
Parks tows Nagoya past Shinshu as Kiefer's Shiga handed OT loss by Kyoto

Parks tows Nagoya past Shinshu as Kiefer's Shiga handed OT loss by Kyoto

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Ray Parks Jr. top scored for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins as they logged back-to-back victories, beating the Shinshu Brave...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
NLEX, Ginebra gain semis

NLEX, Ginebra gain semis

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Second seed NLEX rolled into the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals against holder Barangay Ginebra after putting a definitive...
Sports
fbtw
Letran, San Beda banner NCAA season opener

Letran, San Beda banner NCAA season opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The National Collegiate Athletic Association rolls out men’s basketball for the first time amid the pandemic to banner...
Sports
fbtw
Lomotos heats up in Baguio, nears crown

Lomotos heats up in Baguio, nears crown

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Vibrant cycling fans waited at the finish line in Burnham Park deliriously anticipating a Ronald Oranza victory ride in Stage...
Sports
fbtw
Touring ladies chase ICTSI Luisita title

Touring ladies chase ICTSI Luisita title

1 hour ago
The touring ladies can’t wait to get going in a full season following an on-and-off campaign due to pandemic the past...
Sports
fbtw
F2 puts perfect slate on line vs Cignal

F2 puts perfect slate on line vs Cignal

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Streaking F2 Logistics shoots for its third straight win to firm up hold of Pool A leadership while reigning champion Chery...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with