Harden shines in Sixers home debut vs Knicks

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden on February 27, 2022 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines – James Harden continues to dazzle as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers as he helped them beat the New York Knicks, 123-108, at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Harden, who played for the first time at home as a Sixer, flirted with the triple-double as he finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The former MVP keyed a comeback effort from the Sixers after trailing by as much as 16 points in the first half.

The Sixers flipped the script on the struggling Knicks with a 38-19 third salvo that swung momentum over to Philly's side.

Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey all scored at least 25 points to pace the Sixers.

Embiid, for his part, finished with a double-double of 27 points and 12 boards.

Maxey, meanwhile, chipped in 25 markers.

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers edged the Orlando Magic in overtime, 122-114.

A 10-2 burst in the extra period proved pivotal for the Pacers, who battled back from a deficit as big as 18 in regulation.

Malcolm Brogdon top-scored for the Pacers with 31 points. He also had 11 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block.

In the other game, the Charlotte Hornets drubbed the Cleveland Cavaliers, 119-98.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets to victory with 29 points.