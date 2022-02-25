




















































 
























Sports
 
Pacatiw underdog versus Andrade
 


Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
February 25, 2022





 


MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Jeremy Pacatiw will come into his bantamweight fight with Fabricio Andrade as an underdog in the ONE: Full Circle slated tonight at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.


But Stephen Loman, Pacatiw’s stable mate, is optimistic the latter can pull off an upset.


“I’m very excited to watch Jeremy Pacatiw in his upcoming fight and we will soon see what he has prepared for in this fight,” said Loman.


The 25-year-old Pacatiw was coming off an impressive ONE debut wherein he beat Rui Chen via unanimous decision in ONE: Battleground in July last year.


 










 









