




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Mark Striegl in 100% condition for UFC Fight Night
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 18, 2022 | 9:23am





 
Mark Striegl in 100% condition for UFC Fight Night
Mark Striegl
 


MANILA, Philippines – Filipino mixed martial arts fighter Mark Striegl arrived in Las Vegas this past Tuesday feeling excited and good.


Striegl will be in the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Johnny Walker versus Jamahal Hill on Sunday, February 20, at the UFC Apex in Nevada. The fight will be shown on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and the TapGo streaming application. Striegl’s featherweight match against American Chas Skelly is expected to take place around 6 a.m.


“There’s a saying that you’re only as good as your last fight and there’s pressure in every fight,” reflected Striegl a few hours after his arrival in Las Vegas. “Chas is an unpredictable wild man. I have to be ready for the unpredictable elements. I just have to be ready for both.”


“There are nerves in every fight. I feel better for this fight because I have a better training camp and linked up with coach George Castro. My body feels great. I feel better for this fight for sure,” added Striegl, who will be fighting his second match in the UFC.


Incredibly, both Skelly and Striegl have identical records of 18 wins, three losses, no draws and one no contest. The difference is Skelly has announced that this is, in all likelihood, his final match. 


Striegl admitted that adds an edge to the fight because Skelly will want to go out with a win. 


“For sure that makes the fight more dangerous,” said Striegl. “We just have to handle it well.”


“As for me, I feel 100% good that I am getting a win. If you don’t feel 100% then what the hell are you doing? You have to be committed to the task,” said the optimistic fighter who is raring to get his first UFC win.


“The week before the fight is making weight, resting, recovering. The grind is the past. Now it is all about letting the body heal up a bit.”


 










 









MARK STRIEGL
MMA
UFC
 
















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







PBA draws instant inquiries







PBA draws instant inquiries



By Olmin Leyba |
9 hours ago 


Three companies have already inquired about joining the PBA in the wake of Alaska Milk’s decision to leave the pro...








Sports
fbtw


 










Farewell to Alaska




By Joaquin M. Henson |
9 hours ago 


The PBA won’t be the same without Alaska and at the end of the ongoing Governors’ Cup, the franchise exits the pro league for good, leaving a legacy of integrity, excellence and sportsmanship.








Sports
fbtw













Astrolabio to bulldoze Rigo




By Joaquin Henson |
9 hours ago 


General Santos City’s Vincent Astrolabio won’t risk leaving the outcome of his fight against Guillermo Rigondeaux up to the judges and is determined to knock out the Cuban two-time Olympic gold medalist...








Sports
fbtw













LeBron, Lakers overcome Davis’ exit




9 hours ago 


Anthony Davis went down hard but LeBron James picked up the Los Angeles Lakers and carried them to a 106-101 NBA victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.








Sports
fbtw













'Totoo ba ito?': JVee Casio stunned by Alaska retirement from PBA







'Totoo ba ito?': JVee Casio stunned by Alaska retirement from PBA



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


Though now with a different team, 11-year PBA veteran JVee Casio will always have a special place in his heart for the Alaska...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Late Cambodia goal dooms young Azkals in AFF U-23 Championships







Late Cambodia goal dooms young Azkals in AFF U-23 Championships



By Luisa Morales |
1 minute ago 


After holding off their opponents for 80 minutes, Cambodia took an opportunistic touch to find the back of the net and break...








Sports
fbtw













NorthPort ready to lose Bolick to Gilas







NorthPort ready to lose Bolick to Gilas



 By Luisa Morales |
27 minutes ago 


Tapped as part of the Gilas' pool for the February window of qualifiers next week, Batang Pier head coach Pido Jarencio said...








Sports
fbtw













Djokovic ready to play 'better than ever'







Djokovic ready to play 'better than ever'



43 minutes ago 


Novak Djokovic said he was ready to "play better than ever" on the eve of his return to tennis, a month after being deported...








Sports
fbtw













Obiena struggles anew, finishes 10th in French tiff







Obiena struggles anew, finishes 10th in French tiff



By Luisa Morales |
44 minutes ago 


After his season-best performance at the Orlen Cup, Obiena could only muster a 5.61m clearance in France that placed him 10th...








Sports
fbtw













Northport ends slump







Northport ends slump



By Olmin Leyba |
9 hours ago 


Sparked by Robert Bolick’s return, NorthPort shellacked erstwhile undefeated Meralco, 109-98, to finally break through...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended

 












 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









  
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with